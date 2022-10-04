ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women in neon green bodysuits sought in caught-on-camera Manhattan subway assault, NYPD says

By Aliza Chasan
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A bizarre subway fight unfolded early Sunday morning in a train near the Times Square station, police said.

Video shows women in neon green bodysuits fight with some other passengers on a train around 2 a.m. One rider was punched. Another appears to be pushed into a set of seats. One suspect in a green suit seemed to use her leg to hook and pull at a passenger.

Some of the riders in bodysuits seemed upset about what was happening.

“Are y’all kidding me,” can be heard on the video , which includes graphic language. “I’m getting off,” someone said.

Investigating officers met with two 19-year-old victims after the attack. The victims told police they’d had a verbal dispute with the suspects, which then got physical. They described being pushed and punched.

The suspects also took a cellphone, credit cards, a wallet and other personal items from the victims, police said. The victims refused medical attention.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 12

catt
2d ago

Unbelievable, Someone knows who they are & where they were coming from.The outfit speaks volume.

Reply(1)
6
Tony Lizzerri
1d ago

Empower the police again. Higher at least 10000 more police in New York City. Bring back the anti crime unit. Bring back the broken windows policy. Bring back stop and frisk. Make the police powerful again and you will see the crime go away. The only ones who fear their police are the criminals.

Reply
2
 

