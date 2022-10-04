Women in neon green bodysuits sought in caught-on-camera Manhattan subway assault, NYPD says

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A bizarre subway fight unfolded early Sunday morning in a train near the Times Square station, police said.

Video shows women in neon green bodysuits fight with some other passengers on a train around 2 a.m. One rider was punched. Another appears to be pushed into a set of seats. One suspect in a green suit seemed to use her leg to hook and pull at a passenger.

Some of the riders in bodysuits seemed upset about what was happening.

“Are y’all kidding me,” can be heard on the video , which includes graphic language. “I’m getting off,” someone said.

Investigating officers met with two 19-year-old victims after the attack. The victims told police they’d had a verbal dispute with the suspects, which then got physical. They described being pushed and punched.

The suspects also took a cellphone, credit cards, a wallet and other personal items from the victims, police said. The victims refused medical attention.

