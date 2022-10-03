Read full article on original website
Another headliner announced for huge NJ country music festival
It seems like the 2022 Barefoot Country Music Festival just happened, but tickets for next year’s bash are already on sale and now another headliner has been announced: Darius Rucker. Previously, Blake Shelton had been named one of the headliners. Next year’s festival will be held June 15-18 on...
ALAN JACKSON’S CONCERT AT JIM WHELAN’S BOARDWALK HALL POSTPONED
Organizers Plan to Reschedule; All Tickets Will Be Honored. Country music superstar Alan Jackson’s concert at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ – scheduled for this Friday, October 7 – is being postponed. The country music icon is dealing with some health issues related to the neurological condition (Charcot-Marie-Tooth, also known as CMT) he’s been living with for several years.
30 Atlantic City Restaurants Are Extending AC Restaurant Week Menus
Atlantic City, NJ – (October 6, 2022) – If you missed the chance to enjoy all the restaurants you wanted to this past week during Atlantic City Restaurant Week, here’s some great news: 30 of the participating restaurants are extending their special value-priced menus. Sponsored by the...
This New Jersey Casino Hotel Is Ranked No. 2 In The U.S.
New Jerseyans don’t have to go too far for a weekend getaway. According to 10Best, spearheaded by the USA TODAY Network, New Jersey has occupied the No. 2 and No. 3 spot for the best casino hotels in the U.S. 10Best came to this conclusion by using user votes...
Amazing, The Oldest Stewarts Root Beer In The Country Is In New Jersey
There are a lot of historic sites around New Jersey that are worth taking a day trip to see. There's Historic Smithville, The Central Railroad of New Jersey, Absecon Lighthouse, and Lucy the Elephant just to name a few!. What's even more fun though, is when you can visit a...
Kids and adults love these special throwback eateries in South Jersey
The Pop Shop in Collingswood became legendary from the start in 2005 with coverage and attention from the Food Network. Founders Bill Fisher and Connie Correia attracted more people to an already vibrant restaurant scene in downtown Collingswood in South Jersey. A decade later they opened another site in Medford...
Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York
Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
Ocean City’s Own is Reigning Jeopardy Champ
Cris Pannullo confidently flashed a thumbs-up, which wasn’t all bluster because Tuesday night, the Ocean City resident breezed through his third straight Jeopardy win. Pannullo, a customer success operations manager in Ocean City, easily outdistanced his two opponents, bringing his total winnings to $83,458. From correct answers like Silly...
A Karen Strikes Back at Galloway Township NJ Facebook Group
The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
Thanks for coming out to The Laughing Fox Tavern in Magnolia
If You Start Me Up I’ll Never Stop!! Thanks to everyone who came out to The Laughing Fox Tavern in Magnolia NJ while we danced the night away with The Band Spectrum ! See u this Saturday for Autumn Day In MOORESTOWN NJ on Main Street with The Ferko String Band at noon !!
Paris Baguette Awaits Renovations to H-Mart in Cherry Hill
The Korean-based cafe and bakery is planning to open a whopping 1,000 outposts over the next eight years.
Just How Bad Are Jersey’s Beaches Eroded From Hurricane Ian?
Well, it seems New Jersey dodged a bullet in reference to Hurricane Ian. The same can't be said for the folks in southwestern Florida. Of course, we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. While it's true that we didn't experience anything even close to what the residents...
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
Disturbing Details About Atlantic City High Teacher, Student Revealed
Information released in the arrest report for Joseph Scalfaro, the Atlantic City High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student, gives lurid details about sexual encounters the two had on and off-campus. In the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest, the student told Atlantic...
This New Jersey Beach Town Gets Ranked as One of the Best in the United States of America
We often hear about the best beach towns to visit during the summer and ones to vacation at, but what about living in these beach towns year-round? What are the best beach towns in America to live in?. According to Stacker, one New Jersey beach town made their list of...
Shore towns experiencing floods and beach erosion as Hurricane Ian roars through New Jersey
WILDWOOD, N.J. - Hurricane Ian may have run its course through Florida, but the deadly storm isn't finished with the Jersey Shore just yet. Angry waves are tearing through sand dunes, causing major flooding across the New Jersey coast. The beach in Wildwood has narrowed since chunks of sand have...
Ocean City, NJ may increase beach tag cost by a lot — are Wildwoods next?
As the City Council in Ocean City takes the first step at Thursday’s meeting toward increasing the cost of beach tags, the mayors of the Wildwoods also are considering ways to increase revenues including beach fees. The Ocean City council will take its first vote on an ordinance that...
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k
Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
Sea Isle Looks to Dress Up More Homes With “Bump-Outs”
They are called “bump-outs” – decorative features placed above windows or doors to dress up the larger, upscale homes that are now common in Sea Isle City. They are considered far more attractive than just having an expanse of long, blank exterior walls on a house. Sea...
Hurricane Ian flooding hits Jersey Shore. High tides will make it worse. (PHOTOS)
UPDATE: Jersey Shore flooding threat remains. Thunderstorms, more rain today. The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County...
