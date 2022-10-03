ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

ALAN JACKSON’S CONCERT AT JIM WHELAN’S BOARDWALK HALL POSTPONED

Organizers Plan to Reschedule; All Tickets Will Be Honored. Country music superstar Alan Jackson’s concert at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ – scheduled for this Friday, October 7 – is being postponed. The country music icon is dealing with some health issues related to the neurological condition (Charcot-Marie-Tooth, also known as CMT) he’s been living with for several years.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
This New Jersey Casino Hotel Is Ranked No. 2 In The U.S.

New Jerseyans don’t have to go too far for a weekend getaway. According to 10Best, spearheaded by the USA TODAY Network, New Jersey has occupied the No. 2 and No. 3 spot for the best casino hotels in the U.S. 10Best came to this conclusion by using user votes...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York

Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Ocean City’s Own is Reigning Jeopardy Champ

Cris Pannullo confidently flashed a thumbs-up, which wasn’t all bluster because Tuesday night, the Ocean City resident breezed through his third straight Jeopardy win. Pannullo, a customer success operations manager in Ocean City, easily outdistanced his two opponents, bringing his total winnings to $83,458. From correct answers like Silly...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
A Karen Strikes Back at Galloway Township NJ Facebook Group

The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Thanks for coming out to The Laughing Fox Tavern in Magnolia

If You Start Me Up I’ll Never Stop!! Thanks to everyone who came out to The Laughing Fox Tavern in Magnolia NJ while we danced the night away with The Band Spectrum ! See u this Saturday for Autumn Day In MOORESTOWN NJ on Main Street with The Ferko String Band at noon !!
MAGNOLIA, NJ
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k

Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Sea Isle Looks to Dress Up More Homes With “Bump-Outs”

They are called “bump-outs” – decorative features placed above windows or doors to dress up the larger, upscale homes that are now common in Sea Isle City. They are considered far more attractive than just having an expanse of long, blank exterior walls on a house. Sea...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ

