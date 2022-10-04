NEW YORK -- New video shows a shooting in Harlem that injured a retired NYPD detective and another person Tuesday.It appears to show a man shooting toward a person in front of a smoke shop on Lenox Avenue. That man and another allegedly returned fire.Police say the former detective was caught in the crossfire and shot in the chest.READ MORE: Retired NYPD detective shot in Harlem, 1 other injuredInvestigators believe a 21-year-old man, who was grazed in the neck, was the intended target.Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.No arrests have been made.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO