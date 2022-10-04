ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Register Citizen

Feds: Bronx man sentenced for allegedly supplying drugs to Waterbury ring

WATERBURY — A Bronx man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release Wednesday for his alleged involvement in local drug trafficking activity, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors said Algenys Paulino, also known as “Chico” and “Lying Queen,”...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Yonkers man gets 20 years for 2011 murder

WHITE PLAINS – A Yonkers man has been sentenced in federal court in White Plains to 20 years in prison for the 2011 murder of Jonathan Johnson, 21, in White Plains. Marcus Chambers, 31, also known as “Chino,” Chi D,” and “SP,” pled guilty in connection with the murder that occurred on March 18, 2011.
CBS New York

Video captures Harlem shooting that injured 2 men

NEW YORK -- New video shows a shooting in Harlem that injured a retired NYPD detective and another person Tuesday.It appears to show a man shooting toward a person in front of a smoke shop on Lenox Avenue. That man and another allegedly returned fire.Police say the former detective was caught in the crossfire and shot in the chest.READ MORE: Retired NYPD detective shot in Harlem, 1 other injuredInvestigators believe a 21-year-old man, who was grazed in the neck, was the intended target.Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.No arrests have been made.
Mid-Hudson News Network

DA expects to wrap up Courtyard murder grand jury on Thursday (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office began presenting evidence to a grand jury on Wednesday regarding the Courtyard by Marriott hotel killing of a Marist dad on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Chief Assistant District Attorney Matt Weishaupt told Mid-Hudson News that prosecutors are expected to wrap up the presentation on Thursday.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man with three outstanding warrants arrested

KINGSTON – A 36-year-old Saugerties man has surrendered to Ulster County Sheriff’s personnel at the county law enforcement center after he was wanted on three outstanding warrants. David Smith was wanted by the sheriff’s office for a bench warrant from Ulster County Court for failing to appear last...
Register Citizen

Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 'hero' Bridgeport barber

BRIDGEPORT – When a gunman burst into a barbershop and yelled “who wants it?” police said the barber, Deon Rodney, leaped in front of his customers. Police said the “hero barber” was fatally shot protecting his customers. On Wednesday, Mark Christian, the man accused of...
fox5ny.com

Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
