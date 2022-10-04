Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Feds: Bronx man sentenced for allegedly supplying drugs to Waterbury ring
WATERBURY — A Bronx man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release Wednesday for his alleged involvement in local drug trafficking activity, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors said Algenys Paulino, also known as “Chico” and “Lying Queen,”...
Woman Accused Of Throwing Metal Object, Injuring Child In Greenburgh
A woman is facing an assault charge after police reported that she threw a metal object that struck and injured a child in Westchester County. The Town of Greenburgh Police Department responded to a report of a dispute in progress at a home on Warren Avenue on Friday, Sept. 23, police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Yonkers man gets 20 years for 2011 murder
WHITE PLAINS – A Yonkers man has been sentenced in federal court in White Plains to 20 years in prison for the 2011 murder of Jonathan Johnson, 21, in White Plains. Marcus Chambers, 31, also known as “Chino,” Chi D,” and “SP,” pled guilty in connection with the murder that occurred on March 18, 2011.
Grand jury begins hearing evidence in Poughkeepsie slaying of LI father visiting Marist
Roy Johnson Jr. and Devin Taylor are facing charges in the death of Paul Kutz - from Long Island.
Shots fired during dispute in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a man...
Video captures Harlem shooting that injured 2 men
NEW YORK -- New video shows a shooting in Harlem that injured a retired NYPD detective and another person Tuesday.It appears to show a man shooting toward a person in front of a smoke shop on Lenox Avenue. That man and another allegedly returned fire.Police say the former detective was caught in the crossfire and shot in the chest.READ MORE: Retired NYPD detective shot in Harlem, 1 other injuredInvestigators believe a 21-year-old man, who was grazed in the neck, was the intended target.Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.No arrests have been made.
Mid-Hudson News Network
DA expects to wrap up Courtyard murder grand jury on Thursday (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office began presenting evidence to a grand jury on Wednesday regarding the Courtyard by Marriott hotel killing of a Marist dad on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Chief Assistant District Attorney Matt Weishaupt told Mid-Hudson News that prosecutors are expected to wrap up the presentation on Thursday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Defendant sentenced to prison for his role in Dutchess County hate crime
POUGHKEEPSIE – Joshua Benson Jr., 23, was sentenced to prison in Dutchess County Court on Wednesday. Benson Jr. is the first of four men to be sentenced for the December 2021 crime that occurred in Dover. Benson Jr. was sentenced to 12 years in prison with five years of...
Police: Yonkers man indicted for attempted murder, assault
They say Jaquan Henderson, 23, is facing attempted murder and assault charges, according to the Westchester District Attorney’s Office.
Marist College parent murder: Suspect in hotel shooting linked to another high-profile killing
The New York ex-con charged in the fatal shooting of a Marist College father at a Courtyard Marriott hotel is wanted for questioning in another local murder, a new report says.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man with three outstanding warrants arrested
KINGSTON – A 36-year-old Saugerties man has surrendered to Ulster County Sheriff’s personnel at the county law enforcement center after he was wanted on three outstanding warrants. David Smith was wanted by the sheriff’s office for a bench warrant from Ulster County Court for failing to appear last...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County official denies placing homeless shooting suspects in hotel
POUGHKEEPSIE – The two men facing felony charges for the shooting death of a Marist College student’s father on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel have told law enforcement that they are homeless. Many people have questioned Mid-Hudson News and Dutchess County officials about how two homeless...
Register Citizen
Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 'hero' Bridgeport barber
BRIDGEPORT – When a gunman burst into a barbershop and yelled “who wants it?” police said the barber, Deon Rodney, leaped in front of his customers. Police said the “hero barber” was fatally shot protecting his customers. On Wednesday, Mark Christian, the man accused of...
Man arrested, charged with murder after dad of 3 slashed, killed on L train in Brooklyn
Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder after 43-year-old Tommy Bailey was slashed and killed last week on an L train in Brooklyn.
fox5ny.com
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
Suspects named after fatal Poughkeepsie hotel shooting
Town of Poughkeepsie Police released information Monday about the two men arrested in connection to a fatal shooting the day before at a hotel in the town.
Police: Man arrested in 2020 Wyandanch fatal shooting
Basheer Vinson, 28, is now charged with second-degree murder.
VIDEO: Man critical after beaten with bat, broom by trio in Bronx home invasion
The NYPD is investigating a home invasion robbery by a trio last month in the Bronx after that left a man critically injured, authorities said.
Teen arrested in fatal Bronx shooting of 17-year-old drill rapper
A teenager is facing murder charges in the fatal Bronx shooting of a drill rapper, police said Tuesday.
23-Year-Old Indicted For Allegedly Shooting 3 People In Yonkers
A 23-year-old man was indicted on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting three people in Westchester County over the summer. Jaquan Henderson, of Yonkers, was charged in the shooting that injured three people in Yonkers in July, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 3. The DA's...
