ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Local rancher sentenced to 11 years for $244M fraud scheme

YAKIMA, Wash. — A local rancher has been sentenced to serve 132 months in federal prison and to pay over $244 million in restitution for a fraud scheme that the Department of Justice says is one of the largest ever in the district. 51-year-old Cody Allen Easterday, from Mesa, defrauded Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of $244 million by charging them for over 250,000 cattle that didn’t exist, according to the press release the Eastern District of Washington’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Skydiver dies in Florida after ‘parachute malfunction,’ authorities say

A skydiver died Monday in Florida after his parachute malfunctioned, authorities said. The incident was reported shortly before 12 p.m. at DeLand Municipal Airport, about 43 miles north of Orlando, the city’s police department said in a statement. A department spokeswoman, Ava Hanner, told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Ellensburg, WA
Ellensburg, WA
Government
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
Ellensburg, WA
Education
FOX 11 and 41

ATV collision kills two young adults in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two young adults were killed in an ATV collision around 1 a.m. on October 1, 2022 around River Road near 27th Avenue. An officer with the Yakima Police Department noted the 2022 Polaris RZR Wheeled ATV speeding east on River Road around 40th Avenue, reporting it might have been racing another vehicle.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Local movie ‘All Sorts’ available on streaming services

GRANGER, Wash. – A critically-acclaimed movie made in Washington by a Granger resident, “All Sorts,” will be available on multiple streaming platforms October 5 following a six-month theatrical tour. The quirky, office comedy with a magical twist is writer-director J. Rick Castañeda’s second feature film, inspired by his time working in a law office.
GRANGER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy