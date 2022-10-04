Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Local rancher sentenced to 11 years for $244M fraud scheme
YAKIMA, Wash. — A local rancher has been sentenced to serve 132 months in federal prison and to pay over $244 million in restitution for a fraud scheme that the Department of Justice says is one of the largest ever in the district. 51-year-old Cody Allen Easterday, from Mesa, defrauded Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of $244 million by charging them for over 250,000 cattle that didn’t exist, according to the press release the Eastern District of Washington’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“I would be mad, I’d really be mad,” said one downtown Yakima employee as pay-to-park is in the works
YAKIMA, Wash. — Many small business employees downtown said they fear losing customers and paying for parking themselves. Parking lots and on-street parking may require payment around downtown Yakima. City council members are hosting a public discussion at next week’s meeting. “I would be mad, I’d really be...
A bittersweet birthday: As Lucian Munguia’s turns five, his family asked for extra support during a candlelight vigil
YAKIMA, Wash. — At least 100 people came together to honor Lucian Munguia’s fifth birthday at Sarg Hubbard Park Wednesday night. Family friends and community members stood with the family and heard their cry for help. “Lift him up Lord, wrap your arms around him, remind him he’s...
Skydiver dies in Florida after ‘parachute malfunction,’ authorities say
A skydiver died Monday in Florida after his parachute malfunctioned, authorities said. The incident was reported shortly before 12 p.m. at DeLand Municipal Airport, about 43 miles north of Orlando, the city’s police department said in a statement. A department spokeswoman, Ava Hanner, told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that...
ATV collision kills two young adults in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two young adults were killed in an ATV collision around 1 a.m. on October 1, 2022 around River Road near 27th Avenue. An officer with the Yakima Police Department noted the 2022 Polaris RZR Wheeled ATV speeding east on River Road around 40th Avenue, reporting it might have been racing another vehicle.
Local movie ‘All Sorts’ available on streaming services
GRANGER, Wash. – A critically-acclaimed movie made in Washington by a Granger resident, “All Sorts,” will be available on multiple streaming platforms October 5 following a six-month theatrical tour. The quirky, office comedy with a magical twist is writer-director J. Rick Castañeda’s second feature film, inspired by his time working in a law office.
