Read full article on original website
Related
No. 3 Kearny ties St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer recap (PHOTOS)
Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, was ten minutes away from suffering its first loss before Alejandro Alvarado tied the game at one with 10 minutes remaining in Kearny. Alex Cruz made seven saves for Kearny (10-0-1) as the teams battled to a draw through two overtimes. Luke...
Girls soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex seeds have been finalized and Sparta is the top seed in the bracket. The first round games will be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the second round games will be played by Wednesday, Oct. 12, and the quarterfinals have to be played by Saturday, Oct. 15, and the semifinal round will played by Wednesday, Oct. 19. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.
Hanover Park over Whippany Park- Girls soccer recap
Sienna Petro and Alyssa Alfano each had a goal and an assist to lead Hanover Park to a 3-1 win over Whippany Park in East Hanover. Sydney Shephard added a goal for Hanover Park (7-3-2). Gia D’Alessio made five saves in the win. Alessandra Middletown led Whippany Park (2-4-2)...
Lenape Valley over Hackettstown- Girls soccer recap
Madelyn Schuddeboom and Gianna Santana each scored for Lenape Valley in a 2-0 triumph over Hackettstown in Hackettstown. Mayla McLean had an assist for Lenape Valley (6-3), which buried both of its goals in the second half. Riely O’Brien made seven saves to earn the shutout. Hackettstown fell to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No. 15 Clearview over Gloucester Tech- Field hockey recap
Darian DeLeo scored two goals to lead Clearview, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-0 win over Gloucester Tech in Gloucester City. Gabby Andres and Ella Gandy each found the back of the cage for Clearview, which upped its record to 8-1 on the season. Christina Unger turned aside all five shots she faced to secure the shutout.
Slain East Orange hoops star faced adversity with shrug & smile. Coach loved that
Amid rivers of tears and the sight of eyes swollen practically shut from grief or still blank in disbelief, Gabriel Baltimore tries to focus on the broad smile when he thinks about Letrell Duncan. That’s been almost every moment without stop since the news of Letrell’s death from multiple gunshot...
Barnegat over Brick Memorial - Field hockey recap
Alyson Sojak led with four goals and one assist as Barnegat won on the road, 6-0, over Brick Memorial. Jayna Greenblatt tallied a goal and an assist while Camryn White score for Barnegat (8-2-1), which led 3-0 at the game’s midpoint. Brick Memorial is now 1-8-1. The N.J. High...
Union County Tournament boys soccer roundup: Oratory, New Providence among teams to advance in first round
Krystian Kornacki led the way for 13th-seeded New Providence in its 3-1 win over 12th-seeded Plainfield in the first round of the Union County Tournament in Plainfield. Van Lawler and Jordan Pellegrino added one goal each in the victory. Alessandro Siaque netted the goal for Plainfield. New Providence will play at fifth-seeded Union in the second round.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girls Soccer: Manasquan rallies past Matawan in second half
Kali Saito scored two goals for Manasquan, as it rallied for three goals in the second half to defeat Matawan, 5-3 in Manasquan. Matawan (5-3-1) led, 3-2 at halftime thanks to a hat trick from Shannon Reiser. But Manasquan’s Bianca Chiarella tied it up in the second half, before Katie Beavis scored what proved to be the game-winner. Renee Herbert dished out two assists for Manasquan (8-3), while Gia Restivo made four saves.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6
We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
Field Hockey: Lakeland’s defense, sophomores rise again in 1-0 win
NOTE: This story will be updated with quotes and a full photo gallery later. Lakeland loves to frustrate you with pure defense. The Lancers entered Thursday’s matchup against Ramsey having allowed just two goals in eight games and didn’t let the narrative change one bit. The defense stood...
$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player
A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Top High School Basketball Player Shot and Killed in New Jersey
A top high school basketball player was shot and killed in New Jersey on Monday, according to NJ.com. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was reportedly shot four times on Monday afternoon. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark where he died. Investigators said they are looking for a group of people and a vehicle seen in the area where the shooting occurred.
Field Hockey: Defensive Players of the Week for Oct. 6
NOTE: This covers games played between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Week 6 HS football picks: Who’ll win big games in Big Central, SFC, Shore, WJFL?
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3-5)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Houlihan's Closes Two North Jersey Locations
Two Houlihan's locations in North Jersey have closed, NJ Advance Media reports. The Bridgewater and Parsippany restaurants apparently closed on Sept. 28, the outlet said. The stores were located on 1288 Route 22 E. and 1735 Route 46. The restaurant chain did not say why the locations shuttered. Employees will...
Dean of N.J. prep school fired after being charged with attempted luring
A dean at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark has been fired after he allegedly arranged to meet an individual who he believed was a teenager for sex in Harrison, officials said. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, was arrested on charges of attempted luring and attempted endangering the...
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0