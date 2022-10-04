ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

NJ.com

Girls soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex seeds have been finalized and Sparta is the top seed in the bracket. The first round games will be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the second round games will be played by Wednesday, Oct. 12, and the quarterfinals have to be played by Saturday, Oct. 15, and the semifinal round will played by Wednesday, Oct. 19. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Hanover Park over Whippany Park- Girls soccer recap

Sienna Petro and Alyssa Alfano each had a goal and an assist to lead Hanover Park to a 3-1 win over Whippany Park in East Hanover. Sydney Shephard added a goal for Hanover Park (7-3-2). Gia D’Alessio made five saves in the win. Alessandra Middletown led Whippany Park (2-4-2)...
HANOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape Valley over Hackettstown- Girls soccer recap

Madelyn Schuddeboom and Gianna Santana each scored for Lenape Valley in a 2-0 triumph over Hackettstown in Hackettstown. Mayla McLean had an assist for Lenape Valley (6-3), which buried both of its goals in the second half. Riely O’Brien made seven saves to earn the shutout. Hackettstown fell to...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Clearview over Gloucester Tech- Field hockey recap

Darian DeLeo scored two goals to lead Clearview, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-0 win over Gloucester Tech in Gloucester City. Gabby Andres and Ella Gandy each found the back of the cage for Clearview, which upped its record to 8-1 on the season. Christina Unger turned aside all five shots she faced to secure the shutout.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Barnegat over Brick Memorial - Field hockey recap

Alyson Sojak led with four goals and one assist as Barnegat won on the road, 6-0, over Brick Memorial. Jayna Greenblatt tallied a goal and an assist while Camryn White score for Barnegat (8-2-1), which led 3-0 at the game’s midpoint. Brick Memorial is now 1-8-1. The N.J. High...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Union County Tournament boys soccer roundup: Oratory, New Providence among teams to advance in first round

Krystian Kornacki led the way for 13th-seeded New Providence in its 3-1 win over 12th-seeded Plainfield in the first round of the Union County Tournament in Plainfield. Van Lawler and Jordan Pellegrino added one goal each in the victory. Alessandro Siaque netted the goal for Plainfield. New Providence will play at fifth-seeded Union in the second round.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Manasquan rallies past Matawan in second half

Kali Saito scored two goals for Manasquan, as it rallied for three goals in the second half to defeat Matawan, 5-3 in Manasquan. Matawan (5-3-1) led, 3-2 at halftime thanks to a hat trick from Shannon Reiser. But Manasquan’s Bianca Chiarella tied it up in the second half, before Katie Beavis scored what proved to be the game-winner. Renee Herbert dished out two assists for Manasquan (8-3), while Gia Restivo made four saves.
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6

We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Popculture

Top High School Basketball Player Shot and Killed in New Jersey

A top high school basketball player was shot and killed in New Jersey on Monday, according to NJ.com. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was reportedly shot four times on Monday afternoon. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark where he died. Investigators said they are looking for a group of people and a vehicle seen in the area where the shooting occurred.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Houlihan's Closes Two North Jersey Locations

Two Houlihan's locations in North Jersey have closed, NJ Advance Media reports. The Bridgewater and Parsippany restaurants apparently closed on Sept. 28, the outlet said. The stores were located on 1288 Route 22 E. and 1735 Route 46. The restaurant chain did not say why the locations shuttered. Employees will...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion

The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
