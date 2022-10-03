Read full article on original website
Related
Ocean City, NJ may increase beach tag cost by a lot — are Wildwoods next?
As the City Council in Ocean City takes the first step at Thursday’s meeting toward increasing the cost of beach tags, the mayors of the Wildwoods also are considering ways to increase revenues including beach fees. The Ocean City council will take its first vote on an ordinance that...
roi-nj.com
Live sing-along bar opens at Tropicana in Atlantic City
The team behind Wild Honey Smokehouse and Tavern at the Tropicana Atlantic City announced it’s bringing a new sing-along bar — Gin Rickey’s — to the entertainment destination. Opening Thursday, the bar combines live music and a playful mix of classic cocktails. Complete with dueling pianos...
njcrda.com
30 Atlantic City Restaurants Are Extending AC Restaurant Week Menus
Atlantic City, NJ – (October 6, 2022) – If you missed the chance to enjoy all the restaurants you wanted to this past week during Atlantic City Restaurant Week, here’s some great news: 30 of the participating restaurants are extending their special value-priced menus. Sponsored by the...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York
Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City, NJ, Police Eager to Find This Cowboys Fan
Police in Ocean City are asking if you can help them find a certain fan of the Dallas Cowboys. We don't think the police really want to talk football with this guy when they catch up with him, but, it couldn't hurt. The Ocean City Police posted on Facebook Wednesday...
Jersey Shore town closes beaches following severe erosion brought by Ian remnants
A Cape May County borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
Event Director: No plans to reschedule Cranberry Festival this year
BORDENTOWN – The two-day Cranberry Festival is one of the largest craft festivals in the state of New Jersey. However, the remnants of Hurricane Ian over the weekend dampened plans. Event Director Leon Stanley had to make the call with the advice of the Bordentown City Police Department to cancel both days after the National Weather Service called for 30 mile per hour winds and possible thunderstorms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Bakery for Cookies at the Jersey Shore, Chosen By You
Why a cookie article, why not? It's National Cookie Month. There's a month for everything and this month it's all about the cookies. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
Animal Control Says Dog Dumping On The Rise Here In South Jersey
My heart can't help but break for all the animals here in South Jersey that don't have a warm and cozy home to call their own. That's why it's so sad to hear about all the abandoned pets we have in this part of the Garden State. Most recently, the folks at Shore Animal Control based in Seaville, Cape May County, have shared that dog dumping has become more and more common in this region over the last few years. How can anyone's ears, or heart for that matter, bear that?
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Casino Hotel Is Ranked No. 2 In The U.S.
New Jerseyans don’t have to go too far for a weekend getaway. According to 10Best, spearheaded by the USA TODAY Network, New Jersey has occupied the No. 2 and No. 3 spot for the best casino hotels in the U.S. 10Best came to this conclusion by using user votes...
newtownpress.com
CALLING ALL MARINES
DEPTFORD – On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Semper Fidelis Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Gloucester County, will be celebrating the 247th birthday (Nov. 10) for the United States Marine Corps, with a Marine Corps Ball at Auletto’s Catering Almonesson. N.J. This year, the ball will be open...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Looks to Dress Up More Homes With “Bump-Outs”
They are called “bump-outs” – decorative features placed above windows or doors to dress up the larger, upscale homes that are now common in Sea Isle City. They are considered far more attractive than just having an expanse of long, blank exterior walls on a house. Sea...
New Jersey Stewart’s serving up burgers and floats for 75 years
Stewart’s Root Beer has been a staple of New Jersey folklore and a “fast food” favorite for thousands for the past 75 years. New Jersey’s oldest Stewarts Root Beer in Burlington recently celebrated its 75th year of serving up burgers, dogs and the classic root beer float.
Deana Martin is Grand Marshal of Philadelphia's Italian-American Heritage Parade
Singer and entertainer Deana Martin is the daughter of the legendary crooner and comedian Dean Martin.
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k
Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s Beaches to Get $21.5 Million Restoration
On the same day that Ocean City’s beaches continued to take a pounding from a lingering coastal storm, a federal agency announced a new contract to restore the shoreline with more than 1 million cubic yards of fresh sand. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $21.5 million...
Disturbing Details About Atlantic City High Teacher, Student Revealed
Information released in the arrest report for Joseph Scalfaro, the Atlantic City High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student gives lurid details about sexual encounters the two had on and off-campus. In the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest, the student told Atlantic...
wmmr.com
Thanks for coming out to The Laughing Fox Tavern in Magnolia
If You Start Me Up I’ll Never Stop!! Thanks to everyone who came out to The Laughing Fox Tavern in Magnolia NJ while we danced the night away with The Band Spectrum ! See u this Saturday for Autumn Day In MOORESTOWN NJ on Main Street with The Ferko String Band at noon !!
Comments / 0