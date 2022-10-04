ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
purplePTSD.com

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Vikings Becoming Increasingly Likely

During Week 3, Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury that, to many people, looked very much like a concussion. He hit his head on the turf, got up, stumbled around for a bit, and slowly made his way to the bench. Then, somehow someway, he came back into the game and started on Thursday night’s Week 4 matchup against the Bengals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Houston Chronicle

Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban history is much more than an offseason feud

The brief war of words between Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama's Nick Saban spiced up the offseason back in May, and has once again become a topic of conversation heading into Saturday's showdown between the Aggies and Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. Saban claimed the Aggies "bought every player...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Yardbarker

Jets Shouldn't Take Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Lightly

With Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol after a scary head injury, the Dolphins will turn to veteran Teddy Bridgewater against the Jets this week. Bridgewater is a familiar face for Gang Green. Not only did the veteran spend some time within the organization in 2018, before he was traded...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Chris Olave
Yardbarker

Raiders Worked Out Five Players Including WR Albert Wilson

Wilson, 30, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2014. He finished the final year of a three-year, $1,540,000 contract before returning to the Chiefs on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season. The Dolphins signed Wilson...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy