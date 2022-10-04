Read full article on original website
Related
‘We know what kind of team they are’: How Joe Burrow is preparing for showdown with Ravens
Get used to seeing this game in primetime. With quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow in the prime of their careers, this AFC North rivalry has entertainment written all over it. That’s why NBC picked it to be their Week 5 “Sunday Night Football” contest. The Cincinnati...
‘I have to get better’: Joe Mixon calls players-only meeting in hopes to fix run game
Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, running back Joe Mixon called a meeting. The meeting involved the Bengals’ offensive line and himself. They looked at every run so far this season in hopes to dissect what exactly is going on as to why the run game hasn’t been as effective they hope.
ESPN
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel not fretting outside criticism over team's handling of Tua Tagovailoa
MIAMI -- Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel isn't ignorant of the criticism surrounding how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was handled following an apparent head injury against the Bills on Sept. 25; he's aware of what people's opinions are. But he says he isn't wasting thought on them. Speaking to local media Wednesday,...
Teddy Bridgewater vs. Vikings Becoming Increasingly Likely
During Week 3, Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury that, to many people, looked very much like a concussion. He hit his head on the turf, got up, stumbled around for a bit, and slowly made his way to the bench. Then, somehow someway, he came back into the game and started on Thursday night’s Week 4 matchup against the Bengals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Ted Karras Mic'd Up For Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Miami Dolphins
Cincinnati beat Miami 27-15 on Thursday Night Football
Houston Chronicle
Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban history is much more than an offseason feud
The brief war of words between Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama's Nick Saban spiced up the offseason back in May, and has once again become a topic of conversation heading into Saturday's showdown between the Aggies and Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. Saban claimed the Aggies "bought every player...
Yardbarker
Jets Shouldn't Take Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Lightly
With Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol after a scary head injury, the Dolphins will turn to veteran Teddy Bridgewater against the Jets this week. Bridgewater is a familiar face for Gang Green. Not only did the veteran spend some time within the organization in 2018, before he was traded...
Houston Chronicle
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
‘72 Dolphins hold Jets’ Joe Namath to 152 yards passing in a 27-17 victory
Dolphins 27, Jets 17 (Oct. 8, 1972) Even though the ‘72 season was only three weeks old, the Dolphins were the only undefeated team left in the NFL as they traveled to Shea Stadium to put their 3-0 record on the line. Eventually Miami would emerge victorious but not...
Stoops Gives Hilarious Reaction When Asked About Levis’s Status
The Kentucky coach wouldn’t elaborate on his quarterback’s status for Saturday in hilarious fashion.
Yardbarker
Raiders Worked Out Five Players Including WR Albert Wilson
Wilson, 30, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2014. He finished the final year of a three-year, $1,540,000 contract before returning to the Chiefs on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season. The Dolphins signed Wilson...
Comments / 0