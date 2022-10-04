Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
Former city councilman gets five years for bribery, attempted arson
A federal judge on Monday sentenced a former Adelanto city councilman to five years in prison for taking a $10,000 bribe over a marijuana regulations vote and for hiring a man to burn down his restaurant, so he could fraudulently collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance proceeds. Jermaine...
Former Adelanto official sentenced to prison for taking bribe, attempted arson
A former high-ranking political figure in the city of Adelanto has been sentenced to five years in prison for taking a bribe and hiring a man to burn down his business. Jermaine Wright, 46, of Riverside, was sentenced in Federal Court on Monday after a six-day trial in June led to his conviction on one […]
Riverside County Man Among 2 Charged with Trafficking Jaguar Cub
A Texas woman was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center.
lafocusnewspaper.com
Inmate convicted in LA and San Bernardino counties is fatally attacked in prison
FOLSOM, Calif. — An inmate serving a life sentence died after being attacked at California State Prison, Sacramento, and authorities are investigating the death as a homicide, corrections officials said. Two fellow inmates assaulted Felipe Rodriguez in the prison yard Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement the state Department...
2urbangirls.com
Former FBI Special Agent found guilty of accepting bribes
LOS ANGELES – A Bay Area man and former FBI special agent was found guilty today by a federal jury of conspiring to accept at least $150,000 in cash bribes and other items of value in exchange for providing sensitive law enforcement information to a corrupt lawyer with ties to Armenian organized crime.
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man charged with using stolen identities for COVID-19 unemployment benefits
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A federal grand jury today returned an eight-count indictment charging an Orange County man with defrauding California’s unemployment insurance program by using personal information stolen from people with similar names to apply for $1.25 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, of...
Do you agree with the D.A.’s decision to offer a plea deal to Armando Cruz?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Inglewood man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to rape, murder and all other charges and enhancements filed against him in the death of Bakersfield teen Patricia Alatorre. Armando Cruz, 26, told the court he entered the agreement with the understanding the death penalty will be dropped and he’ll be sentenced to […]
2urbangirls.com
SWAT officer’s retaliation suit alleges LAPD has gang arrest, gun quotas
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker’s Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit,...
DEA agents make historic $33M drug bust in Riverside County
A nearly two-ton seizure of methamphetamine in Norco was the largest meth seizure documented by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Los Angeles Division, it was announced today. "Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates," DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner said. "This massive seizure likely The post DEA agents make historic $33M drug bust in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Black worker settles suit alleging White boss terrorized him on the job
LOS ANGELES – A Black former termite inspector at a Lancaster company has settled a lawsuit he filed against his ex-employer in which he alleged his white boss “terrorized” him on the job because of his race and threatened she would kill him without anyone ever knowing how it happened.
kgncnewsnow.com
Drug Bust Lands Two In Jail
Two men are behind bars after a traffic stop netted $760,000.00 worth of drugs. On Thursday, Sept. 29, a DPS officer pulled over a grey Jeep for driving in the left lane when not passing and following too closely. The driver was identified as Alvaro Castro-Lopez along with the passenger...
Fontana Herald News
Weapons are seized from two suspects in Fontana
Weapons were seized from two suspects during a recent incident, the Fontana Police Department said in a Facebook post on Oct. 5. Last weekend, two subjects were seen running from a business complex in Fontana and one subject was wearing a ski mask, police said. The subjects were detained and...
Monrovia Man Sentenced to Four Years for Visa Fraud Scheme
A San Gabriel Valley man was sentenced today to four years in federal prison for scheming to help wealthy Chinese nationals unlawfully gain admission into the United States by falsely making them eligible for student visas through a network of fraud.
$33 million Norco drug bust marks record amount for L.A. authorities
Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco. Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever seized by […]
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles men arrested in Orange County on multiple burglary charges
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men suspected of committing a series of residential burglaries in four counties over a 10-month period were arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana. Nehemiah Robinson, 34, and Mark Draughan, 23, both of Los Angeles, were booked into Orange County Jail on burglary, conspiracy and child endangerment charges related to crimes that occurred in Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
2urbangirls.com
Inmate walks out of re-entry program facility
LOS ANGELES – A burglar serving an eight-year sentence walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reentry program facility in Los Angeles Tuesday. Corrections officials determined at approximately 2 p.m. that 26-year- old Jawan Richard Harris had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility...
crimevoice.com
Debt Dispute Leads to Assault and Arrest of Hesperia Couple
A man and a woman from Hesperia were arrested after an attempt to settle a loan debt turned into a violent altercation. Cody Johnston and Vanessa Alvarez, both 31, were taken into police custody on Monday, September 26th, on a variety of charges, including child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal threats. The suspects may additionally face charges for narcotics possession, pending a decision from the District Attorney’s office.
CVUSD responds after teachers arrested for being drunk in class
The Coachella Valley Unified School District is responding to concerns following the arrest of two teachers just weeks apart for being drunk on campus during school hours. On September 30, 2022, 43-year-old Marcos Jesus Espinoza was arrested for public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds, and child endangerment. Records show he's expected to appear The post CVUSD responds after teachers arrested for being drunk in class appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
17-year-old male and female charged with murder in fatal Fashion District stabbing
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced murder charges against two 17-year-olds in connection to the stabbing death of 56-year-old Du Young Lee in the Fashion District. The deadly incident unfolded on Oct. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street, close to the...
