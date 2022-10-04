ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

calcoastnews.com

Former city councilman gets five years for bribery, attempted arson

A federal judge on Monday sentenced a former Adelanto city councilman to five years in prison for taking a $10,000 bribe over a marijuana regulations vote and for hiring a man to burn down his restaurant, so he could fraudulently collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance proceeds. Jermaine...
2urbangirls.com

Former FBI Special Agent found guilty of accepting bribes

LOS ANGELES – A Bay Area man and former FBI special agent was found guilty today by a federal jury of conspiring to accept at least $150,000 in cash bribes and other items of value in exchange for providing sensitive law enforcement information to a corrupt lawyer with ties to Armenian organized crime.
2urbangirls.com

SWAT officer’s retaliation suit alleges LAPD has gang arrest, gun quotas

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker’s Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit,...
KESQ News Channel 3

DEA agents make historic $33M drug bust in Riverside County

A nearly two-ton seizure of methamphetamine in Norco was the largest meth seizure documented by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Los Angeles Division, it was announced today. "Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates," DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner said. "This massive seizure likely The post DEA agents make historic $33M drug bust in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
kgncnewsnow.com

Drug Bust Lands Two In Jail

Two men are behind bars after a traffic stop netted $760,000.00 worth of drugs. On Thursday, Sept. 29, a DPS officer pulled over a grey Jeep for driving in the left lane when not passing and following too closely. The driver was identified as Alvaro Castro-Lopez along with the passenger...
Fontana Herald News

Weapons are seized from two suspects in Fontana

Weapons were seized from two suspects during a recent incident, the Fontana Police Department said in a Facebook post on Oct. 5. Last weekend, two subjects were seen running from a business complex in Fontana and one subject was wearing a ski mask, police said. The subjects were detained and...
KTLA

$33 million Norco drug bust marks record amount for L.A. authorities

Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco. Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever seized by […]
2urbangirls.com

Los Angeles men arrested in Orange County on multiple burglary charges

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men suspected of committing a series of residential burglaries in four counties over a 10-month period were arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana. Nehemiah Robinson, 34, and Mark Draughan, 23, both of Los Angeles, were booked into Orange County Jail on burglary, conspiracy and child endangerment charges related to crimes that occurred in Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
2urbangirls.com

Inmate walks out of re-entry program facility

LOS ANGELES – A burglar serving an eight-year sentence walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reentry program facility in Los Angeles Tuesday. Corrections officials determined at approximately 2 p.m. that 26-year- old Jawan Richard Harris had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility...
crimevoice.com

Debt Dispute Leads to Assault and Arrest of Hesperia Couple

A man and a woman from Hesperia were arrested after an attempt to settle a loan debt turned into a violent altercation. Cody Johnston and Vanessa Alvarez, both 31, were taken into police custody on Monday, September 26th, on a variety of charges, including child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal threats. The suspects may additionally face charges for narcotics possession, pending a decision from the District Attorney’s office.
KESQ News Channel 3

CVUSD responds after teachers arrested for being drunk in class

The Coachella Valley Unified School District is responding to concerns following the arrest of two teachers just weeks apart for being drunk on campus during school hours.  On September 30, 2022, 43-year-old Marcos Jesus Espinoza was arrested for public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds, and child endangerment. Records show he's expected to appear The post CVUSD responds after teachers arrested for being drunk in class appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

