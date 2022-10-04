Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Reigning champion Hunterdon Central was awarded the No. 1 seed for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Thursday morning. The Red Devils have won two of the last three titles (there was no tournament in 2020), and four of the last five. BRACKET: HUNTERDON/WARREN/SUSSEX TOURNAMENT. Hunterdon Central and second-seeded Newton earned byes...
Hanover Park over Whippany Park- Girls soccer recap
Sienna Petro and Alyssa Alfano each had a goal and an assist to lead Hanover Park to a 3-1 win over Whippany Park in East Hanover. Sydney Shephard added a goal for Hanover Park (7-3-2). Gia D’Alessio made five saves in the win. Alessandra Middletown led Whippany Park (2-4-2)...
Lenape Valley over Hackettstown- Girls soccer recap
Madelyn Schuddeboom and Gianna Santana each scored for Lenape Valley in a 2-0 triumph over Hackettstown in Hackettstown. Mayla McLean had an assist for Lenape Valley (6-3), which buried both of its goals in the second half. Riely O’Brien made seven saves to earn the shutout. Hackettstown fell to...
No. 3 Kearny ties St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer recap (PHOTOS)
Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, was ten minutes away from suffering its first loss before Alejandro Alvarado tied the game at one with 10 minutes remaining in Kearny. Alex Cruz made seven saves for Kearny (10-0-1) as the teams battled to a draw through two overtimes. Luke...
No. 15 Clearview over Gloucester Tech- Field hockey recap
Darian DeLeo scored two goals to lead Clearview, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-0 win over Gloucester Tech in Gloucester City. Gabby Andres and Ella Gandy each found the back of the cage for Clearview, which upped its record to 8-1 on the season. Christina Unger turned aside all five shots she faced to secure the shutout.
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 6
A battle for first place, a championship game rematch, a possible preview of another playoff showdown: Saturday’s game between Woodstown and Woodbury appears to have all the elements of a classic. With plenty of playmakers for each team on both sides of the ball, it shouldn’t have any trouble...
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hudson County girls soccer title race
Check out an updated look at this title race now that we’re in the quarterfinal round. The bracket for the tournament can be found here.
Barnegat over Brick Memorial - Field hockey recap
Alyson Sojak led with four goals and one assist as Barnegat won on the road, 6-0, over Brick Memorial. Jayna Greenblatt tallied a goal and an assist while Camryn White score for Barnegat (8-2-1), which led 3-0 at the game’s midpoint. Brick Memorial is now 1-8-1. The N.J. High...
Girls soccer: No. 1 Westfield blanks No. 16 Scotch-Plains Fanwood
Senior Emma Kelesoglu and junior Ella Cadigan each scored in the first half to lead Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 16th-ranked Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Scotch Plains. Senior Chiara Cosenza got an assist for Westfield (9-0-1), which earned its seventh shutout of the...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6
We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
Week 6 HS football picks: Who’ll win big games in Big Central, SFC, Shore, WJFL?
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
Field Hockey: Lakeland’s defense, sophomores rise again in 1-0 win
NOTE: This story will be updated with quotes and a full photo gallery later. Lakeland loves to frustrate you with pure defense. The Lancers entered Thursday’s matchup against Ramsey having allowed just two goals in eight games and didn’t let the narrative change one bit. The defense stood...
$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player
A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
Field Hockey: Defensive Players of the Week for Oct. 6
NOTE: This covers games played between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5.
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3-5)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Oct. 7-13)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “Narrative Images,” works by Wendell Jeffrey and Philemona Williamson, through Oct. 28. Raritan Valley Community College, Art Gallery, 118 Lamington Road. raritanval.edu/arts, 908-526-1200. “The Light...
Dean of N.J. prep school fired after being charged with attempted luring
A dean at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark has been fired after he allegedly arranged to meet an individual who he believed was a teenager for sex in Harrison, officials said. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, was arrested on charges of attempted luring and attempted endangering the...
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
Murphy touts N.J.’s increase in pre-K but says universal program could take ‘several’ more years
Gov. Phil Murphy spent part of his Thursday morning helping a classroom of preschoolers in West Long Branch identify colors. “If you’re wearing blue, touch your shoe,” went the lyrics to a song the teacher was singing as Murphy paid a visit to Betty McElon Elementary School. Murphy,...
