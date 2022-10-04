ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

NJ.com

Hanover Park over Whippany Park- Girls soccer recap

Sienna Petro and Alyssa Alfano each had a goal and an assist to lead Hanover Park to a 3-1 win over Whippany Park in East Hanover. Sydney Shephard added a goal for Hanover Park (7-3-2). Gia D’Alessio made five saves in the win. Alessandra Middletown led Whippany Park (2-4-2)...
HANOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape Valley over Hackettstown- Girls soccer recap

Madelyn Schuddeboom and Gianna Santana each scored for Lenape Valley in a 2-0 triumph over Hackettstown in Hackettstown. Mayla McLean had an assist for Lenape Valley (6-3), which buried both of its goals in the second half. Riely O’Brien made seven saves to earn the shutout. Hackettstown fell to...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Clearview over Gloucester Tech- Field hockey recap

Darian DeLeo scored two goals to lead Clearview, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-0 win over Gloucester Tech in Gloucester City. Gabby Andres and Ella Gandy each found the back of the cage for Clearview, which upped its record to 8-1 on the season. Christina Unger turned aside all five shots she faced to secure the shutout.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 6

A battle for first place, a championship game rematch, a possible preview of another playoff showdown: Saturday’s game between Woodstown and Woodbury appears to have all the elements of a classic. With plenty of playmakers for each team on both sides of the ball, it shouldn’t have any trouble...
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Barnegat over Brick Memorial - Field hockey recap

Alyson Sojak led with four goals and one assist as Barnegat won on the road, 6-0, over Brick Memorial. Jayna Greenblatt tallied a goal and an assist while Camryn White score for Barnegat (8-2-1), which led 3-0 at the game’s midpoint. Brick Memorial is now 1-8-1. The N.J. High...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6

We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
