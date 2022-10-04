ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

neareport.com

Randall and Jeanette Pope Establish Family A-State Fund Endowment

JONESBORO – In honor of their entire family, Randall and Jeanette Pope recently established the Pope Family A-State Fund Endowment, bringing the lifetime giving commitment to over $1 million, most of which benefits students at Arkansas State University through scholarships. The Pope Family Fund will create scholarships for students...
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Fowler Center to Present Singer and Songwriter Maya de Vitry in Concert

JONESBORO – Fowler Center at Arkansas State University will present singer/songwriter Maya de Vitry in its concert series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Maya de Vitry’s devotion to songwriting is her way of staying present, curious and imaginative. Pennsylvania-raised and Tennessee-based, Maya first traveled and performed as a fiddling street musician, and then in bars, theaters and on festival stages as a founding member of The Stray Birds.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Thursday that KPOT will open in Jonesboro. The restaurant, which features Korean barbecue and hot pot, will be located in the former O’Charley’s building, 2312 East Parker Rd....
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Construction underway at new Hytrol warehouse facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Work is already underway for a new warehouse and distribution center on the new E-Commerce Park in Jonesboro. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, officials with Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate said construction on a new Hytrol facility has started at the property just of I-555. The...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Surviving the storm, Northeast AR native shares her experience

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KAIT) - A woman who grew up in the Jonesboro area shares the moments before she took cover from Hurricane Ian. Paradise Gibson moved from Jonesboro to Florida during her Sophomore year of high school. She is now a student at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
Kait 8

Deals, food, and more at city yard sale in Greene County

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re in the bargaining mood this weekend, then there’s an event in Marmaduke with your name on it. The community will be holding a city-wide yard sale from Friday, Oct. 7 to Saturday, Oct. 8. Each day begins at 7 a.m. and goes until whenever.
MARMADUKE, AR
WREG

West Memphis audit shows more than $7M not properly recorded

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– An audit for the City of West Memphis shows millions of dollars were not properly handled by officials. More than $7 million were reported incorrectly, according to the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Auditors said they contained misstatementments in assets, liabilities, and other financing sources for the General Fund, Street Fund, and the […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Record-size solar panel farm coming soon to Mississippi County

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A new solar project coming to Osceola is going to bring clean energy and more jobs for people all around the state. Entergy Arkansas announced a new 2,100-acre Driver Solar facility that will bring more renewable energy to Northeast Arkansas. Brandi Hinkle, Entergy Arkansas’ Communications Specialist,...
OSCEOLA, AR
neareport.com

Jonesboro woman sentenced to 20 months in prison

Defendant Misused Disability Funds Meant for Her Injured Veteran Husband. LITTLE ROCK—A Jonesboro woman was sentenced to prison for misusing more than $143,000 in disability payments intended for her injured veteran husband. Brandi Goldman, 49, was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison today by United States District Judge James M. Moody, Jr.
JONESBORO, AR
Outsider.com

Arkansas Police Chase Down Two Peacocks in Parking Lot

An Arkansas police department revealed they had an interesting mid-week incident when they had to chase down two peacocks in a parking lot. In a Facebook post on Wednesday (September 28th), the Jonesboro Police Department shared that they had an “eggs-sighting” morning when Officers Kaja and Crawford were flagged down while driving. The duo was approached by employees at Skin Fix Med Spa. The employees reported there were some peacocks that were mad in their parking lot.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck

UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

One injured in shooting

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, about the shooting in the 600-block of Magnolia Drive. Witnesses reported hearing several shots fired. When officers...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to a fire at 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. No one was injured in the fire. The intersection of...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro man pleads guilty to stealing lottery tickets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man who tried to cash in stolen lottery tickets will soon be checking in to a correctional facility. On Tuesday, Judge Chris Thyer sentenced 29-year-old Skylar Murray to 24 months in the Arkansas Community Corrections Center with an additional 36 months of suspended imposition of sentence after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to lottery fraud and theft of property less than $1,000.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Time running out to register for low-cost pet vaccine clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pet owners have just a little more than a week to register for an upcoming low-cost pet vaccination clinic. The clinic, hosted by Jonesboro Animal Control and Northeast Arkansas for Animals, will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. To participate, owners...
JONESBORO, AR

