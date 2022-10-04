Read full article on original website
neareport.com
Randall and Jeanette Pope Establish Family A-State Fund Endowment
JONESBORO – In honor of their entire family, Randall and Jeanette Pope recently established the Pope Family A-State Fund Endowment, bringing the lifetime giving commitment to over $1 million, most of which benefits students at Arkansas State University through scholarships. The Pope Family Fund will create scholarships for students...
neareport.com
Fowler Center to Present Singer and Songwriter Maya de Vitry in Concert
JONESBORO – Fowler Center at Arkansas State University will present singer/songwriter Maya de Vitry in its concert series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Maya de Vitry’s devotion to songwriting is her way of staying present, curious and imaginative. Pennsylvania-raised and Tennessee-based, Maya first traveled and performed as a fiddling street musician, and then in bars, theaters and on festival stages as a founding member of The Stray Birds.
Kait 8
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Thursday that KPOT will open in Jonesboro. The restaurant, which features Korean barbecue and hot pot, will be located in the former O’Charley’s building, 2312 East Parker Rd....
Kait 8
Construction underway at new Hytrol warehouse facility
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Work is already underway for a new warehouse and distribution center on the new E-Commerce Park in Jonesboro. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, officials with Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate said construction on a new Hytrol facility has started at the property just of I-555. The...
Arkansas wife sentenced after using $140K+ of husband’s veteran disability cash on meth, 2nd home
An Arkansas military veteran’s wife was sentenced Tuesday for using more than $143,000 of her husband’s military disability income to buy drugs.
Arkansas Chick-Fil-A employees fired after viral video sparks backlash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG)– A shocking viral video that appears to show a West Memphis Chick-Fil-A employee spitting in a bowl of chicken batter has left some customers disgusted. The video appears to show one employee filming another as he sticks his face in a batter bowl and spits in it. The video has since […]
Kait 8
FBI data finds Arkansans have high chance of being a violent crime victim
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime. According to data from the FBI, Arkansas has the fourth most violent crime per 100,000 people, with nearly 672 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
Kait 8
Surviving the storm, Northeast AR native shares her experience
FORT MYERS, Fla. (KAIT) - A woman who grew up in the Jonesboro area shares the moments before she took cover from Hurricane Ian. Paradise Gibson moved from Jonesboro to Florida during her Sophomore year of high school. She is now a student at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.
Kait 8
Deals, food, and more at city yard sale in Greene County
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re in the bargaining mood this weekend, then there’s an event in Marmaduke with your name on it. The community will be holding a city-wide yard sale from Friday, Oct. 7 to Saturday, Oct. 8. Each day begins at 7 a.m. and goes until whenever.
West Memphis audit shows more than $7M not properly recorded
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– An audit for the City of West Memphis shows millions of dollars were not properly handled by officials. More than $7 million were reported incorrectly, according to the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Auditors said they contained misstatementments in assets, liabilities, and other financing sources for the General Fund, Street Fund, and the […]
Kait 8
Record-size solar panel farm coming soon to Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A new solar project coming to Osceola is going to bring clean energy and more jobs for people all around the state. Entergy Arkansas announced a new 2,100-acre Driver Solar facility that will bring more renewable energy to Northeast Arkansas. Brandi Hinkle, Entergy Arkansas’ Communications Specialist,...
neareport.com
Jonesboro woman sentenced to 20 months in prison
Defendant Misused Disability Funds Meant for Her Injured Veteran Husband. LITTLE ROCK—A Jonesboro woman was sentenced to prison for misusing more than $143,000 in disability payments intended for her injured veteran husband. Brandi Goldman, 49, was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison today by United States District Judge James M. Moody, Jr.
Arkansas Police Chase Down Two Peacocks in Parking Lot
An Arkansas police department revealed they had an interesting mid-week incident when they had to chase down two peacocks in a parking lot. In a Facebook post on Wednesday (September 28th), the Jonesboro Police Department shared that they had an “eggs-sighting” morning when Officers Kaja and Crawford were flagged down while driving. The duo was approached by employees at Skin Fix Med Spa. The employees reported there were some peacocks that were mad in their parking lot.
I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck
UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
Kait 8
One injured in shooting
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, about the shooting in the 600-block of Magnolia Drive. Witnesses reported hearing several shots fired. When officers...
Officer airlifted after crash on I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned more about a crash that shut down part of I-40 in Arkansas on Tuesday. An Arkansas Highway Patrolman was involved in a crash on the interstate in St. Francis County, about a half-mile outside of Forrest City, the department told FOX13. The crash...
Kait 8
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to a fire at 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. No one was injured in the fire. The intersection of...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man pleads guilty to stealing lottery tickets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man who tried to cash in stolen lottery tickets will soon be checking in to a correctional facility. On Tuesday, Judge Chris Thyer sentenced 29-year-old Skylar Murray to 24 months in the Arkansas Community Corrections Center with an additional 36 months of suspended imposition of sentence after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to lottery fraud and theft of property less than $1,000.
localmemphis.com
Crash involving 'multiple tractor trailers' blocks eastbound I-40 in St. Francis County, Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn — I-40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was blocked after a fiery crash involving “multiple tractor trailers,” according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. As of 3:21 p.m., ARDOT cameras showed traffic slowly moving in both directions on I-40. The crash was reported before...
Kait 8
Time running out to register for low-cost pet vaccine clinic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pet owners have just a little more than a week to register for an upcoming low-cost pet vaccination clinic. The clinic, hosted by Jonesboro Animal Control and Northeast Arkansas for Animals, will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. To participate, owners...
