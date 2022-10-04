High School Scoreboard Show "Pick 6" week 8 rankings

Class 7A

Only three of the top six 7A “Pick 6” teams were in action last week as No. 1 Buford defeated Collins Hill 23-3, No. 2 Colquitt County defeated Lincoln (FL) 30-7 and No. 3 Mill Creek took care of business with a 58-7 win over Central Gwinnett. No. 2 Colquitt County, No. 4 Carrollton, No. 5 Valdosta and No. 6 Kennesaw Mountain all had the week off and will be back in action this week.

1. Buford (6-0)

2. Colquitt County (6-0)

3. Mill Creek (6-0)

4. Carrollton (6-0)

5. Valdosta (6-0)

6. Kennesaw Mountain (5-0)

In The Hunt

7. Walton (4-1)

8. Lambert (5-0)

9. Grayson (5-1)

10. Parkview (5-1)

Class 6A

All of the 6A top six “Pick 6” teams were in action last week and each of them walked away winners, so no changes took place as all six teams remained in their respective positions from last week.

1. Hughes (6-0)

2. Lee County (5-1)

3. Roswell (5-1)

4. Gainesville (6-0)

5. Rome (5-1)

6. Woodward Academy (5-1)

In The Hunt

7. Marist (4-2)

8. Thomas County Central (6-0)

9. Brunswick (6-0)

10. Houston County (5-1)

Class 5A

Three of the top six 5A “Pick 6” teams hit the field last week and of the three, Cartersville would be the only team to suffer a loss as Calhoun defeated them 50-48. The loss for Cartersville dropped them from No. 1 to No. 6 giving us a new No. 1 in Ware County. Kell, who had the week off moves up to No. 2, while Creekside, who held on for a 22-21 win over Mays, moves up to No. 3. Dutchtown defeated Union Grove 16-0 and takes the No. 4 spot and Calhoun jumps from No. 7 to No. 5 after the win over Cartersville.

1. Ware County (4-0)

2. Kell (5-0)

3. Creekside (4-2)

4. Dutchtown (6-0)

5. Calhoun (4-2)

6. Cartersville (5-1)

In The Hunt

7. Coffee (4-1)

8. Loganville (7-0)

9. Jones County (5-2)

10. Cambridge (4-2)

Class 4A

Five of the top six 4A “Pick 6” teams were in action and all picked up wins and with Burke County’s match up with Wayne County postponed due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, no changes took place as all teams remained in their respective positions form week 7.

1. Cedartown (6-0)

2. North Oconee (6-0)

3. Troup (6-0)

4. Perry (5-1)

5. Burke County (5-0)

6. Whitewater (5-1)

In the Hunt

7. Benedictine (3-2)

8. Pace Academy (5-1)

9. Wayne County (4-1)

10. Trinity Christian (4-2)

Class 3A

Five of the top six 3A “Pick 6” teams hit the field last week and all victorious. Calvary Day had the week off son no changes took place among the top six of the rankings.

1. Cedar Grove (4-2)

2. Carver-Atlanta (4-1)

3. Calvary Day (4-0)

4. Sandy Creek (6-1)

5. Dougherty (6-0)

6. Carver-Columbus (4-1)

In The Hunt

7. Stephens County (5-1)

8. Hebron Christian (6-0)

9. Peach County (3-3)

10. Oconee County (3-3)

Class 2A

At the moment for the 2A “Pick 6” rankings, only two of the top six teams were in action last week with No. 3 South Atlanta defeating KIPP 58-0 and Columbia falling to Callaway 32-12, dropping from No. 6 to No. 10. No.

Fitzgerald and No. 5 North Cobb Christian both had the week off and No. 2 Pierce County and No. 4 Appling County will face off today (Monday) as their matchup was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. Putnam County, who picked up 28-0 win over Westside-Augusta, rounds out the top six at No. 6.

1. Fitzgerald (5-0)

2. Pierce County (5-0)

3. South Atlanta (5-0)

4. Appling County (2-1)

5. North Cobb Christian (6-0)

6. Putnam County (5-1)

In The Hunt

7. Rockmart (3-2)

8. Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-3)

9. Thomson (4-1)

10. Columbia (4-2)

Class A Division I

Of all the classifications, 1A Division I had the most teams in the top six of the “Pick 6” impacted by Hurricane Ian. No. 2 Swainsboro, No. 4 Brooks County and No. 5 Irwin County all had their games cancelled, while No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian, No. 3 Rabun County and No. 6 Bleckley County all were in action and picked up wins, therefore no changes occurred in the rankings.

1. Prince Avenue Christian (5-0)

2. Swainsboro (5-0)

3. Rabun County (6-0)

4. Brooks County (4-1)

5. Irwin County (4-1)

6. Bleckley County (6-0)

In The Hunt

7. Darlington (6-0)

8. Elbert County (6-0)

9. Whitefield Academy (5-1)

10. Lamar County (6-1)

Class A Division II

While three of the 1A Division II top six “Pick 6” teams, No. 1 Early County, No. 3 Clinch County, and No. 6 Aquinas all had the week off, the remaining three, No. 2 Bowdon, No. 4 Johnson County and No. 5 Washington-Wilkes, were all winners last week so no changes occurred in the rankings.

1. Early County (6-0)

2. Bowdon (5-1)

3. Clinch County (5-1)

4. Johnson County (5-0)

5. Washington-Wilkes (5-1)

6. Aquinas (4-1)

In The Hunt

7. Schely County (4-2)

8. Charlton County (3-2)

9. McIntosh County Academy (5-1)

10. Telfair County (5-1)