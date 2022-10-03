ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce to take over Sunrise Humane Society due to financial concerns

By Olivia McKelvey, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago
FORT PIERCE— It's been less than a year and a half since Sunrise Humane Society opened its doors on Savannah Road, and it's become so financially distressed that the city is going to take over animal shelter operations.

The City Commission Monday unanimously agreed to terminate its contract with the nonprofit, effective Tuesday.

"We have not been able to reach a conclusion and agreement with this organization," City Manager Nick Mimms told commissioners Monday. "And we are now attempting to move forward in a very positive direction because our number one priority is the care of the animals."

Fort Pierce Animal Care and Adoption Center

"After careful review of past practices and the current state of the shelter — including the fact that staffing has been severely cut back, reducing what the city views as appropriate care for the animals, as well as your proposed future plans — the city continues to have grave concerns regarding the future financial stability and overall operation of the organization if a management change is not implemented," Mimms wrote in a memo to the humane society Sept. 26.

It may cost the city more than $607,000 to run the shelter, according to a proposed budget, which is more than double what it paid Sunrise Humane Society.

The city already allocated $300,000 for shelter operations this year, according to Mimms, however it's unclear where the remainder of funding would come from.

Additionally, the shelter would still be operating in the red by about $25,000, according to the proposed budget.

"It is not yet balanced, but it is a start," Director of Community Response Peggy Arraiz wrote in a Sept. 28 memo to Mimms.

Now that the contract has been terminated, Sunrise Humane Society employees will become city employees.

Despite financial challenges, Sunrise Humane Society took "very good care" of the animals, Mayor Linda Hudson said, and the city will continue to do so as it takes over and rebrands the shelter as the Fort Pierce Animal Care and Adoption Center.

An increase in animal euthanasia was one main concern Susan Parry, founder of United for Animals, vocalized to commissioners Monday.

"I don’t want to believe that you would support this cheaper 'to kill' option," she said. "I think our city has come a long way from that old cruel, inhumane thinking."

In response, Arraiz acknowledged that the city has concerns about the high number of animals at the shelter, but assured Parry and commissioners that there will not be a mass euthanasia.

Complicated history of animal care

This decision means that two out of the three local governments in St. Lucie County have now taken animal shelter operations fully under their wings while cutting out nonprofits, emphasizing the area's historical struggles with animal care.

In 2019, a dog mauled to death a volunteer at the Savannah Road shelter — formerly the Humane Society of St. Lucie County — shining a light on poor financial accountability and poor animal care

As a result, the Humane Society of St. Lucie County — once supported by Port St. Lucie, the county and Fort Pierce — lost its funding and control of the shelter.

Since then, Port St. Lucie rekindled its relationship with the Humane Society of St. Lucie County and now operates a shelter on Glades Cut-Off Road.

Last spring, Fort Pierce and the county entered into a contract with Sunrise Humane Society to run the Savannah Road animal shelter.

But the county's financial backing was short lived. It pulled its $20,000 monthly funding from the shelter one year ago because of what it called an “unsustainable partnership." It has since opened a shelter on Midway Road.

Financial struggles

Sunrise Humane Society's financial challenges date back to May when the organization estimated it would lose more than $114,000 by September.

That deficit largely was due to the county pulling its funding, according to public records.

In August, the shelter remained in the red and told the city it only had enough money left to cover payroll through Sept. 5, according to public records.

Money troubles hit an all-time high shortly after that when veterinarian Julie Kittams left a voicemail with city officials, saying Sunrise Humane Society would be financially dissolving Sept. 5.

Then, in the 11th hour, the nonprofit received a $25,000 donation and reallocated a prior $20,000 donation to cover expenses "well into 2023," according to city documents.

Still the city remained concerned, especially because it's more than doubled funding to the shelter since the original deal made in April 2021.

As the city takes control of the shelter, staff is expected to present an update on operations and finances at a later date, officials said.

Olivia McKelvey is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach her at olivia.mckelvey@tcpalm.com, 772-521-4380 and on Twitter @olivia_mckelvey.

Comments / 2

Dennis Campbell.
2d ago

those animals are in trouble now we know how the city and county do things I wish I was rich I would buy the place

Reply
3
