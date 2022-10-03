Running back Eno Benjamin relives soccer days with kickoffs for Arizona Cardinals

Eno Benjamin was asked one question about running the ball on offense Monday, the day after the Arizona Cardinals' 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers.

All the other questions from media members were about kicking and matters related to a foot on a ball. Benjamin, it was revealed for all to see on TV Sunday, is the Cardinals' emergency kicker, and was asked to handle three kickoffs with regular kicker Matt Prater dealing with a hip injury.

The first one traveled just 45 yards. But Benjamin hustled downfield to make the tackle on the Panthers' Stephen Sullivan.

"The only thing that was going through my mind was get to return man down. I think the defense was a little bit more fired up than me," Benjamin said. "They came on the field, they were ready to go. Markus Golden was hugging me and jumping along with me, which kind of got me going as well."

The fourth quarter saw Prater kicking field goals and extra points, and Benjamin on for kickoffs. Prater was sore Monday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

"We'll see how it goes throughout the week, but he really toughed it out for his couple of kicks and kicked really well, until he couldn't any longer," Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury was impressed by Benjamin's kickoff and tackle. Benjamin, according to the Cardinals, became the first Cardinals player in the Super Bowl era to have a rush attempt, reception, kickoff return and kickoff in the same game.

A former high school soccer player, Benjamin had not kicked in a football game since those days. He was the first non-specialist to kick off for the Cardinals since another former Arizona State player, the late Pat Tillman.

Benjamin and Prater spoke after the game.

"He was telling me great job. And he was actually apologizing to me, for making me or giving me the opportunity to go out there. But I was actually thanking him. I had a lot of fun," Benjamin said.

Benjamin, who had six touches for 45 yards on offense and returned two kicks, was informed he might be kicking last Friday, if Prater was unfit. No consideration was given to Benjamin trying field goals or extra points during the game.

Kingsbury said the Cardinals will work out kickers this week, in case they need to sign one to the practice squad to be ready if Prater cannot play.

Benjamin said he and offensive lineman Will Hernandez, who has a soccer background in his family, competed to be the emergency kicker during training camp.

"He may have an opportunity, we may have to go back to the drawing board and work out a little bit more of a competition," Benjamin said with a smile.

Kingsbury was asked if the competition between Benjamin and Hernandez was tight.

"Ummmm... not that close," Kingsbury deadpanned.

Quick outs

* CB Antonio Hamilton, QB Colt McCoy and WR Antoine Wesley have been designated for return and can begin practicing with the Cardinals this week, the team announced Monday. Wesley and McCoy were on injured reserve and Hamilton was on the non-football injury list for the minimum four weeks of the season. The Cardinals can activate each player to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of that three-week period. "With the wideouts being banged up, to get 'Tweezy' (Wesley) back will be really good. And then Colt played at a high level when he's had his opportunity. So that'll make us all feel better. And Hamilton was playing as good as any DB we had. And so we have to get him back up to speed, football shape, all those things. But definitely, it's nice to have those guys back and it give us some depth."

* OL Cody Ford is also on injured reserve but is at least couple of weeks from a return, Kingsbury said.

* Hernandez was ejected for making contact with an official during Sunday's game. It left the Cardinals without their two starters at guard, including the injured Justin Pugh, who is day to day. "We can't have that. And in that situation, you know, we have a lineman down already," Kingsbury said. "And so we got to be smarter than that. And you do appreciate him having his teammate's back. And they all know that, but we can't put our team in that type of position."

* DL Zach Allen had six tackles, a sack and a career high three passes deflected, plus two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss Sunday. He said part of the game plan was for the defensive line to affect the game and Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. "Balls coming out quick. That's kind of how they go. They either run it or they do a lot of quick game stuff. So you know, you might not get there, but if you get your hands up, it can kind of affect the throws and it works," Allen said Monday.

Get in touch with Jose Romero at Jose.Romero@gannett.com . Find him on Twitter at @RomeroJoseM.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Running back Eno Benjamin relives soccer days with kickoffs for Arizona Cardinals