Cast your net and catch a spectacular Saturday afternoon in the seaside town of Trinidad, eating fresh local albacore and listening to live music at the Fisherman’s Feast (formerly the Trinidad Fish Festival). The good eats/great time happens Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Trinidad Elementary School (free to attend, $20 for a plate with fish and two sides). Music starts at noon with Blue Rhythm Revue, The Critics and The Tide Pools. Wine and beer available for sale. Proceeds go to the annual Trinidad Blessing of the Fleet.

TRINIDAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO