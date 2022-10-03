Read full article on original website
North Coast Journal
Trinidad Hosts the Fisherman’s Feast
Cast your net and catch a spectacular Saturday afternoon in the seaside town of Trinidad, eating fresh local albacore and listening to live music at the Fisherman’s Feast (formerly the Trinidad Fish Festival). The good eats/great time happens Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Trinidad Elementary School (free to attend, $20 for a plate with fish and two sides). Music starts at noon with Blue Rhythm Revue, The Critics and The Tide Pools. Wine and beer available for sale. Proceeds go to the annual Trinidad Blessing of the Fleet.
North Coast Journal
Condor Release Attempt Set for Monday
If all goes as planned, the number of California condors flying free over Humboldt County will increase to six on Monday as part of a Yurok Tribe-led effort to return the endangered species they know as prey-go-neesh to the northern reaches of its former territory. The two birds that will...
North Coast Journal
Corky Cornwell: 1943-2022
Corky Cornwell, a pillar in our community has passed away at the age of 79, will be remembered forever. He battled cancer for over 6 years and never lost the twinkle in his eyes or his spirit. Corky was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in 1943 to parents Ray Cornwell...
activenorcal.com
‘Lucky to be Alive’: Surfer Details Vicious Shark Attack on Northern California Coast
Jared Trainor was excited for another fun day surfing on the Northern California coast on Sunday. The Fortuna man was on his way to Centerville Beach in Humboldt County, which the 31-year-old technician heard was a good place for surfers. Even with his excitement, he recalls having a thought during the drive to the beach – Sharktober.
North Coast Journal
Carl Leroy Spencer: 1952 to 2022
Carl Leroy Spencer was born on July 29, 1952, in Sacramento, California, and sadly passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, in Eureka, California. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Spencer and Francis Spencer and two of his brothers, Frank and Samuel. He was a graduate of Rio...
North Coast Journal
Notorious Eureka Landlord Floyd Squires Dies
Floyd Squires, who gained a Teflon reputation for his ability to evade decades of legal attempts by the city of Eureka, his tenants and neighbors to hold him responsible for unsafe conditions and pervasive problems at many of his properties, has died. He was 76. The cause of his death...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It’s Gonna Look Like a Ghost Town’: Garberville Business Owners Sound the Alarm as Weed Industry Tanks
Garberville business owners appeared before the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to “sound the alarm” over a precipitous decline in revenues, a drop they attributed to existential struggles in the region’s renowned cannabis industry. “I personally have seen a 40 percent drop in sales year-to-date,”...
lostcoastoutpost.com
A Tour Through the Half-Built Dream Mansion of Travis Schneider, Who Remains Hopeful Amid Mounting Permit Problems
Travis Schneider is optimistic. He’s optimistic about the future of his family’s partially built dream home despite a snowballing collection of permit violations, ongoing conflict with local tribes and a very public controversy over racist comments Humboldt County Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio made while advocating for Schneider’s permits.
North Coast Journal
Bongio Steps Down as PlanCo Chair, Commission Approves Letter of Apology to Tribes
Humboldt County Planning Commission Alan Bongio officially stepped down as the commission’s chair before last night’s meeting, at which he and fellow commissioners voted unanimously to send a letter of apology to three Wiyot area tribes stemming from his conduct at a meeting last month. Bongio did not...
kymkemp.com
EPD Serves Search Warrant Near 20-30 Park This Morning
This morning, the Eureka Police Department and members of the Humboldt County Swat Team served a warrant around 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Pine Street just north of 20-30 Park. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Bearcat was also at the scene. At this point, EPD spokesperson Brittany Powell...
KSBW.com
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in early-morning crash on Highway 299 Saturday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 30-year-old man from Jamaica died in an early-morning crash on Highway 299 east of Junction City, according to the CHP. Officers said they received reports of a vehicle off of Highway 299, east of Slattery Gulch Road, just after 4 a.m. on Saturday. When officers...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning
About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
