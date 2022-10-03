ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Washington vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 football game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Washington Huskies play the Arizona State Sun Devils in a Week 6 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

Washington is a 13.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Washington is -550 on the moneyline and ASU is +400.

The over/under for the game is set at 58.5 points.

Sports Chat Place : Take Washington to cover vs. Arizona State

It writes: "I’m probably sticking with the Huskies. Washington needs a nice bounce-back effort, though. The Huskies gave up 499 yards of offense in the UCLA loss, along with 27 first downs and a 10-of-14 run on third downs. It wasn’t the greatest defensive effort for Washington, but they didn’t do too badly on the other side of the ball. As for Arizona State, they hung around with the Trojans pretty well in the first half but they were ultimately beaten by a pretty darn good team. I like the Sun Devils to hang around similarly in this one before Washington pulls away."

Doc's Sports : Go with Washington to cover vs. ASU football

Tony Sink writes: "The Sun Devils are giving up 28.6 points per game, ranking them 89th in D-1. Arizona State has surrendered a total of 867 yards rushing (173.4 yards per game) and 9 touchdowns by way of the ground game on the year. Overall, they have surrendered 143 total points. They have surrendered 8 touchdowns via the pass and 225.2 yards/outing, which has them ranked 66th in Division 1."

Picks and Parlays : Washington 37, Arizona State 17

It writes: "Arizona State's defense will not be able to contain the Washington Huskies offense and the Sun Devils will not be able to move the ball against the Huskies. Washington has covered the number in four out of the last five. Washington is scoring an average of 41.6 points per game and allowing an average of 23.2 points per game which is exactly what Arizona State is averaging, but the Sun Devils give up 28.6 points per game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWwzx_0iKjyR5100

Sports Betting Dime : Washington 34, ASU 20.8

The site's formula predicts that Washington will win the game and cover the spread.

Odds Shark : ASU 30.4, Washington 27.6

The site predicts that Arizona State will upset Washington in the Pca-12 game on Thursday.

ESPN : Washington has a 75.3% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives ASU a 24.7% win probability on Saturday.

