Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez...
