Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
Albert Pujols reached possibly the final benchmarks of his MLB tenure in the St. Louis Cardinals' latest loss, breaking Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth records with career homer No. 703 in a loss at PNC Park.
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
MLB home run record: List of most home runs in a season, single-season leaders as Aaron Judge passes Maris
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge clubbed his 62nd home run of the season to rewrite baseball's history books Tuesday night against the Rangers. The home run broke a tie with Roger Maris, giving Judge sole possession of the American League single-season record. Judge is having a truly historic campaign, as he...
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
Pirates did the right thing honoring Molina and Pujols
On the one hand, I can’t stand the St. Louis Cardinals. During the 2013-2015 run for the Pirates, it was the Cardinals who prevented the Bucs from advancing to the NLCS.
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez...
Pirates finish season on high note, upend Cardinals
The Pittsburgh Pirates scored four runs in the fourth inning Wednesday as they overcame an early three-run deficit to down
