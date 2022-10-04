Read full article on original website
I.F. Police: Impaired, speeding driver crosses into oncoming traffic, causes fatal head-on collision
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded yesterday, October 5, 2022, to a vehicle collision on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way. Two vehicles, containing a total of three people were involved. All three people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance, and one person died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
Construction project may delay traffic on Idaho Falls street this week
IDAHO FALLS – Crown Utilities, LLC will be doing utility work on 17th Street in Idaho Falls next week. Drivers should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes as both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane. The work begins at 8:30...
85-year-old man dies after crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man has died after a crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Larry Beauchat of Idaho Falls. The crash happened on Sunnyside near Potomac Way around 10:30 a.m. Two vehicles and a total...
Man in critical condition, others hospitalized after crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Potomac Way in Idaho Falls. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. It’s not yet clear what caused the crash, but it...
Building used for AA meetings in Idaho Falls recently demolished
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls building used by multiple organizations over the years was recently demolished. Serenity Hall at 600 South Boulevard was torn down on Aug. 26 to make room for a future improvement project. City spokesman Eric Grossarth tells EastIdahoNews.com the decades-old building was in need...
Elementary students plant trees with mayor and city of Blackfoot employees to celebrate Arbor Day
BLACKFOOT — More than 40 local elementary school students planted trees on Wednesday with the mayor and city employees in Blackfoot to celebrate Arbor Day. Arbor Day is a day when people are encouraged to plant trees. It’s typically observed in April but for Blackfoot, it’s a little different.
Idaho Falls patrons voice concerns about proposed $250 million bond
IDAHO FALLS — Their numbers were few, but their concerns were many. Around a dozen patrons showed up Tuesday for the early portion of the Idaho Falls School District’s first of four open houses aimed at sharing information about its record-breaking $250 million bond issue set for the November ballot. The event, held at the Idaho Falls Activity Center, ran from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with patrons coming and going throughout the evening.
One dead, one injured when SUV and pickup collide on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:22 AM Sunday on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County. A 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on US 91. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station. The driver of the Ford pickup was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Jeep was not. Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Teenager rushed to hospital due to accidental gunshot wound
POCATELLO — A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after accidentally being shot. Pocatello police received a call reporting the incident at a home on the 200 block of North Garfield Avenue around 10:45 p.m., according to Pocatello city spokeswoman Marlise Irby. The boy was taken...
Float, lineup details released for Pocatello Veterans Day Parade
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Veterans Day Parade will take place Saturday, Nov. 12, after an 80-year absence.The Pocatello Veterans Day Parade Committee gave further guidelines and information about the parade in a press release on Tuesday.They said the lineup for parade participants will be at South First Avenue at 7 a.m. There will be two entry points for participants at East Whitman Street and East Bonneville Street. There will be no entry fee for participants, but all floats and vehicles will need to be approved....
Local authorities searching for missing, endangered Bannock County man
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who may be endangered. Michael Smith Winward, 86, has been reported missing by his family, according to Bannock County officials. He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. He typically wears a baseball hat, glasses and baggy clothing,...
Man dies in two-vehicle Bingham County crash
BLACKFOOT – A 24-year-old Blackfoot man is dead following a collision on U.S. Highway 91 in Blackfoot Sunday morning. The crash occurred at milepost 97 in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station at 7:22 a.m., according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The Blackfoot man...
Looking back: Rigby man’s hand amputated, teen confesses to blackmail and explosive chemicals injure boy
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 in east Idaho history. RIGBY — A Rigby man was involved in an accident that required his right hand be amputated, The Teton Peak reported on Oct. 8, 1903.
UPDATE: Woman reported missing and endangered safely located; police still looking for man
Kelli Martinez has been safely located at this time. Logan Barnett has not yet been located and is still wanted for felony aggravated battery. Anyone with information on Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or to East Idaho Crime Stoppers. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.
Two arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges after report of possible shots fired on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL — On Saturday, October 1st at about 2:10 pm, Fort Hall Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Agency Road after receiving a report of possible gunshots coming from the residence. Upon further investigation, Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were located inside the residence and arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges. A Search Warrant was applied for and granted by Tribal Court and served by the Fort...
Mayor Blad to recommend assistant's husband, one other person to fill City Council vacancies
POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council could be at full capacity come Thursday evening. Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is expected to recommend the final two candidates for the Pocatello City Council during Thursday’s regular meeting at City Hall, according to the city’s posted agenda. The two candidates include Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum, both of whom will be sworn into office subject to approval from the current four council members. ...
