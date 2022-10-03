How the Coyotes preseason tour prepares for massive road trips at start of season

The nomadic lifestyle can’t escape the Arizona Coyotes this season.

While the preseason typically features a game in a location outside the home team’s area, the Arizona Coyotes didn’t have much of a choice this season but to play in all different locations.

With Mullett Arena’s construction finished during the preseason, the Coyotes had to look elsewhere for preseason games.

Tucson served as a natural fit for the team with the city hosting the American Hockey League affiliate Tucson Roadrunners.

The tour also featured Wichita, Kansas, the site for the preseason opener. When it came down to selecting where to go, the Coyotes staff found places in which they had contacts.

“Those were communities that our hockey folks had relationships with, having had teams play there. I know (general manager) Bill Armstrong, when he was with the St. Louis Blues had relationships with the folks in the Wichita area and the Tulsa area. But those communities had also reached out to us and expressed the interest in having a preseason game there.” Coyotes president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said.

And as odd as it looked for the Coyotes to end up in Kansas, the choice wasn’t odd with 8,475 people in attendance at Intrust Bank Arena.

The eclectic travel itinerary for the team featured an away game in Tulsa, OK and the preseason finale in Boise, ID on Saturday.

The preseason has not only prepared the team for the competition around the conference, but also the upcoming mileage on the road. Four days after the preseason game in Boise, the Coyotes will begin its season in Pittsburgh for the season opener on October 13.

“I wasn’t up for that long last year, but you kind of get that sense of how tough it is during the regular season, the travel, playing almost every night. It’s a grueling schedule, but I think the work ethic in the room helps with that a lot,” forward Jack McBain said.

The thirteen days of travel will heavily feature the East Coast, with Boston, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, and Columbus on the map. But even the first road trip won’t compare to the 33-day, 14-game road trip that spans across November to December.

With a life on the road still to come this early in the season, the right habits are being put into place.

“I think we need to manage that and the coaching staff, the training staff, the guys in the gym, they’re going to take care of that and manage that. It is what it is and we’re going to embrace that and have fun with it,” Coyotes forward Liam O’Brien said.

