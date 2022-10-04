ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fort, AL

WPMI

City eyes zoning for Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile mayor's office is recommending a zoning plan for the Mobile Civic Center. It comes after architects in August presented two potential plans to redevelop the 22-acre site. "The belief is, is that it will help developers to come look at that site and...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Crews could return to renovated Midtown fire station by the end of October

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — To a firefighter, the fire station is more than a place to work. A fire station is a home away from home. "A third of our lives. We're on shift every three days. We're on shift for 24 hours and off shift for 48 hours,’ says department spokesperson Steven Millhouse. “So it's a third of our lives. It's more than work place. We live here. "
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Carnival Ecstasy to set sail on last voyage out of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 31 years of making memories and delivering incredible cruise vacations, Carnival Ecstasy will leave the Carnival fleet following its last voyage that is departing Mobile on Monday, Oct. 10. Carnival Ecstasy’s final voyage is a five-day sailing which includes visits to Cozumel and Progreso,...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Orange Beach Police seeking alleged serial beer bandit

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — OBPD is attempting to identify the subject, who is pictured in these images. Police say he has stolen multiple cases of beer from convenience stores, on multiple different occasions. If you have any information please contact Inv. Demers at (251) 981-6576.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WPMI

MPD: Pocket knife weapon used in LeFlore High School fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The student who stabbed another student at LeFlore High School is now in Metro Jail charged with assault in the first degree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the weapon was a pocket knife and that the MPD was on school grounds one...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Community mourns 13 year old that was shot and killed

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Folks gathered today in Mobile, honoring a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed Monday. Mobile Police say the shooter was his own mother. Police say Jamil Autry was shot in the back and now his mother, Glenda Agee, is in Metro Jail awaiting a bond hearing on Thursday. Family members say Jamil was a bright light in their lives and he was just like any other 13-year-old, full of love and a huge fan of WWE Wrestling. They say he'll be missed.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Grilled Cheese Meltdown tickets going fast

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thursday evening, from 5:00 - 7:30 in Cathedral Square, teams will be competing to see who will be named "Big Cheese," but the real winners are ticket-holders who will sample concoctions from some of downtown's most popular restaurants and some pretty competitive non-restaurant teams. Tickets...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Student stabbed at LeFlore High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Mobile Fire-Rescue says it responded to LeFlore Magnet High School around 1 pm Tuesday for a report of a student assaulted. Spokesman Steven Millhouse says the initial report to first responders was that the student was stabbed. NBC 15 New was on scene at the high school when a male teen on a stretcher was loaded into the ambulance.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Family pleads for justice after Mobile night club shooting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The family of a man shot in a Mobile nightclub is pleading with the public to help police solve the case. Derrick Shavers' family says he was shot four times inside Bank Nighlife on Azalea Road last month. "It was a senseless act because he...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: A2C Calvin Franklin

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor A2C Calvin Franklin who served 6 years in the U.S. Air Force. Thank you for your service, A2C Calvin Franklin.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

West Nile Virus detected in Mobile County sentinel chicken

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A sentinel chicken used by the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) to detect mosquito-borne diseases in the community has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). This is a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis. WNV has been confirmed by laboratory results, according to Dr. Kevin...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

