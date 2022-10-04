Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Discount grocery store to open new location in Alabama this monthKristen WaltersMobile, AL
She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMobile, AL
Related
WPMI
City eyes zoning for Mobile Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile mayor's office is recommending a zoning plan for the Mobile Civic Center. It comes after architects in August presented two potential plans to redevelop the 22-acre site. "The belief is, is that it will help developers to come look at that site and...
WPMI
Crews could return to renovated Midtown fire station by the end of October
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — To a firefighter, the fire station is more than a place to work. A fire station is a home away from home. "A third of our lives. We're on shift every three days. We're on shift for 24 hours and off shift for 48 hours,’ says department spokesperson Steven Millhouse. “So it's a third of our lives. It's more than work place. We live here. "
WPMI
National Shrimp Festival returns to Gulf Shores after 2-year hiatus
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — After 2 years of being off due to Covid-19 precautions, Gulf Shores is now holding its National Shrimp Festival again. For 49 years this volunteer-driven event has been a tradition on the beautiful beaches of Coastal Alabama.
WPMI
Carnival Ecstasy to set sail on last voyage out of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 31 years of making memories and delivering incredible cruise vacations, Carnival Ecstasy will leave the Carnival fleet following its last voyage that is departing Mobile on Monday, Oct. 10. Carnival Ecstasy’s final voyage is a five-day sailing which includes visits to Cozumel and Progreso,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPMI
'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.
WPMI
Baldwin County EMA urging preparedness after Hurricane Ian devastates FL
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — - The tragic images coming out of southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian are a good reminder for everyone on the Gulf Coast to be storm ready. Hurricane Sally's slow, destructive path in 2020 was a harsh reminder of a named storm's...
WPMI
Orange Beach Police seeking alleged serial beer bandit
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — OBPD is attempting to identify the subject, who is pictured in these images. Police say he has stolen multiple cases of beer from convenience stores, on multiple different occasions. If you have any information please contact Inv. Demers at (251) 981-6576.
WPMI
MPD: Pocket knife weapon used in LeFlore High School fight
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The student who stabbed another student at LeFlore High School is now in Metro Jail charged with assault in the first degree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the weapon was a pocket knife and that the MPD was on school grounds one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPMI
Mobile Police: Teen arrested for making terrorist threat against ACCEL Academy
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers responded to 3725 Airport Boulevard, ACCEL Academy, in reference to an unknown male subject making a terrorist threat to the school. During the investigation officers were able to locate the subject at the 500 block...
WPMI
Community mourns 13 year old that was shot and killed
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Folks gathered today in Mobile, honoring a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed Monday. Mobile Police say the shooter was his own mother. Police say Jamil Autry was shot in the back and now his mother, Glenda Agee, is in Metro Jail awaiting a bond hearing on Thursday. Family members say Jamil was a bright light in their lives and he was just like any other 13-year-old, full of love and a huge fan of WWE Wrestling. They say he'll be missed.
WPMI
Mobile Grilled Cheese Meltdown tickets going fast
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thursday evening, from 5:00 - 7:30 in Cathedral Square, teams will be competing to see who will be named "Big Cheese," but the real winners are ticket-holders who will sample concoctions from some of downtown's most popular restaurants and some pretty competitive non-restaurant teams. Tickets...
WPMI
Student stabbed at LeFlore High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Mobile Fire-Rescue says it responded to LeFlore Magnet High School around 1 pm Tuesday for a report of a student assaulted. Spokesman Steven Millhouse says the initial report to first responders was that the student was stabbed. NBC 15 New was on scene at the high school when a male teen on a stretcher was loaded into the ambulance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPMI
Family pleads for justice after Mobile night club shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The family of a man shot in a Mobile nightclub is pleading with the public to help police solve the case. Derrick Shavers' family says he was shot four times inside Bank Nighlife on Azalea Road last month. "It was a senseless act because he...
WPMI
Crime scene: Mobile Police investigate report of body found Navco Rd. at Morningside Dr.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A crime scene has been established at Navco Rd. and Morningside Dr. after Mobile Police responded to a report of a body found. The initial call around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday morning reported a black male found not breathing. Mobile Police released the following information Wednesday...
WPMI
Baldwin Co. fentanyl crackdown led to arrest of alleged dealer in woman's OD death
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — An effort to crack down on fentanyl in Baldwin County has led authorities to an alleged drug dealer who investigators say is responsible for the death of a Foley woman. The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said the arrest of Daphne resident Jourdan Solis, 32,...
WPMI
Report: Pensacola man puts on helmet, charges into 9-year-old at youth football practice
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested last Thursday after putting on a helmet at a little league football practice and charging into a 9-year-old player, according to an arrest report. David Taylor, 41, is charged with cruelty towards a child and disorderly conduct. The incident happened on...
WPMI
Salute to our Veterans: A2C Calvin Franklin
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor A2C Calvin Franklin who served 6 years in the U.S. Air Force. Thank you for your service, A2C Calvin Franklin.
WPMI
BILLY THE KID: Suspect in fatal Mobile convenience store shooting in custody after crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:04 p.m., officers responded to 1300 Pecan Street, Blessing Convenience Store, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and later...
WPMI
West Nile Virus detected in Mobile County sentinel chicken
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A sentinel chicken used by the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) to detect mosquito-borne diseases in the community has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). This is a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis. WNV has been confirmed by laboratory results, according to Dr. Kevin...
WPMI
"It was a tragic accident" Family defends Mobile mother accused of murdering her own son
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Family of 13-year-old Ja'Mil Lewis Autry who died Monday night after police say he was shot by his mother are saying the incident was a tragic accident. Family members said the mother, 53-year-old Glenda Agee, and her son had a very loving relationship and that...
Comments / 0