ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in MS

By Shay Arthur
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fon84_0iKjucGe00

MARKS, Miss. ( WREG )– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi.

Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were injured after being trampled in the chaos.

A large crowd had gathered after the homecoming football game. Witnesses told us that once the crowd heard those gunshots there was a panic effect that rippled through the crowd sending dozens of people running for safety.

Chief Furr was in the area at the time.

“At that time we heard the gunshots and they were coming in two different directions and that’s when we started getting the calls that people were shot,” he said.

Furr, who has been in his role for 17 years, is left stunned and frustrated by the violence in the small town with a population around 2,000.

“This is the first time ever in Quitman County that we’ve had this type of action and we’re not used to it,” he said.

AR sheriff, officer charged after rough arrest

One of the victims, the mayor’s 33-year-old daughter, was shot in the arm. His niece was also shot, but thankfully they’re going to be okay.

“It was a strange feeling. I didn’t know what to do,” said Mayor Joe Shegog. “I’m just thankful that no one got killed.”

Investigators say it’s unclear what led to the shooting but they believe it does not involve people from Quitman County, saying it stemmed from a fight between people from two surrounding towns.

Right now one person is in custody, but the chief says detectives need the public’s help tracking down others who caused the violence.

“The police department is as strong as the community allows us to be and that’s what people have got to realize. We can’t do our job properly if we’re not getting any information out here that some of the public knows and until they speak out, we’re handcuffed,” Furr said.

They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office at 662-326-3131.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 10

Tim Sanders
2d ago

I can tell you one thing that's certain , I was born in that town spent my life as a child growing up there from the 60s it was a great place. it's now worthless. to see where its at now. pitifully worthless

Reply(2)
4
Related
WREG

Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A suspect reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. after an American flag was stolen from a home on Bailey Station Road. Collierville Police […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Stampede#Violent Crime#Marks#Mlk
WREG

Teens arrested after Southaven police chase

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck

UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
WREG

Court filing claims suspect in MS murder held in jail illegally

This story initially stated that Tim Herrington filed a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. It has been corrected to reflect that a motion was filed, not a lawsuit. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The man charged with the murder of University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee claims he is illegally being held in jail, […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Marshall County supervisor dies after school bus crash: MHP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Marshall County supervisor has died, days after he was badly hurt in a crash involving a school bus he was driving, Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday. Eddie Dixon, 77, of Holly Springs was seriously injured last Thursday afternoon when authorities say the school bus he was driving collided with a pickup […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
Daily Mississippian

Kappa Sigma member hospitalized after assault

An unidentified Kappa Sigma Fraternity member was transported to a hospital in Memphis following an incident in which Tyler Wright, a UM business major, allegedly punched him. A video depicting the victim lying unconscious on the street with blood pouring from his ear and people gathered around making jokes has since circulated on social media.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

First West Nile virus death reported in Mississippi in five years

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the state’s first West Nile virus death in five years. The death was reported in Panola County. Two West Nile virus deaths were reported in the state in 2017. So far, there have been six West Nile virus cases reported in Mississippi […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 26. TreShawn Eugene Johnson, 7017...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WREG

WREG

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy