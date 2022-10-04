FEMA on road to recovery after Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — FEMA Press Secretary Jeremy Edwards joins Capitol Review to discuss the federal response, search and recovery efforts and challenges FEMA faces on the ground in southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian battered the region.
Edwards also talks about what evacuees in the DMV should do next, watch the whole conversation in the video above.
