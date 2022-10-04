Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Auburn Garrett Drive-In eyes nearly $300,000 in repair costs
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — In August, the Auburn-Garrett Drive-in sustained severe damage due to storms. Now, it’s facing an estimated $278,000 in damages. One of the factors of the large price is the actual size of the screen. “First of all, our screen is one of the largest...
WANE-TV
Northeastern REMC says new energy storage will save customers $35M over 20 years
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Northeastern REMC showed off a new energy storage facility Wednesday they say will save customers millions of dollars over the next two decades. The five battery locations allow them to buy electricity at night – when the rate is lower – and then distribute the electricity to customers at peak times when the rates would have been higher.
Inside Indiana Business
Goodwill of Northeast Indiana names CEO
Fort Wayne-based Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana has selected Kevin Morse as its next president and chief executive officer. Morse currently serves as director of disability initiatives for Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Goodwill says in his current role, Morse has collaborated with the organization in the past. He also served...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic company moves U.S. headquarters to Indiana
Swiss orthopedic company Medartis has moved its U.S. headquarters to Warsaw, Ind., in the aftermath of acquiring Nextremity Solutions, which already had its headquarters set up in Warsaw Technology Park, according to an Oct. 4 report from InkFreeNews. Medartis has been in business for 25 years and manufactures head, face,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortwaynesnbc.com
Will Amazon slowly make U.S. 30 more dangerous?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Production at Amazon’s new facility on Flaugh Road in Allen County, which is already partially open for business, is set to ramp up further. However, could more trucks going in and out of the facility bring additional safety issues along U.S. 30?
WANE-TV
Postal Service holding job fair in Fort Wayne to hire ahead of holidays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The United States Postal Service is hiring in Fort Wayne. The Postal Service will hold a job fair Thursday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library Hessen Cassel branch at 3030 E. Paulding Road. The Postal Service...
WANE-TV
Wabash County voters will decide on high school consolidation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County will head to the polls in November to vote on whether they want to consolidate two high schools in the area. During a public meeting Wednesday night, community members learned that if the $115,000,000 project...
wfft.com
Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Here’s your chance to work at Union Street Market at Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Union Street Market, the public market and food hall at Electric Works, is hiring. The market will host a job fair Thursday to fill a variety of positions, including pitmaster/grillmaster, line and prep cooks, cashiers, tasting bar associates, bakers and day porters, among others.
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry’s administration, city council reach compromise on ARPA fund distribution for trash rates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s administration and Fort Wayne City Council reached an agreement Tuesday night regarding the distribution of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The compromise to move forward with a solid waste rate plan ordinance represents one...
WANE-TV
Old Dairy Queen on Parnell torn down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The once-popular neighborhood Dairy Queen along Parnell Avenue near Northside Park was brought down Wednesday morning. An excavator leveled the structure at 2902 Parnell Ave. It had stood since 1950, WANE 15 learned. The Dairy Queen closed after the 2018 season. So what’s the...
westbendnews.net
New Paulding County Business Receives Support
A new barbershop will be opening in Paulding, OH. Trevor Speice, entrepreneur and owner of Speice’s Barbershop is a recipient of the Small Business Support Loan through the Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) office. This fund was made possible by the Paulding County Area Foundation and was established to help small businesses in Paulding County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
As Northeast Indiana grows to 1 million residents, the biggest hurdle is housing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — New residents are coming from Michigan, Ohio and especially Illinois to live in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana. They are seeking new jobs, a more affordable lifestyle that sees their paycheck stretch further and better housing. “Northeast Indiana is doing extraordinarily well compared to...
wfft.com
OmniSource-hosted Electronic Recycling Program ending
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Environmental Management’s (ACDEM) Electronic Recycling Program hosted at OmniSource is ending. Those wanting to take electronics in for recycling at OmniSource, 1430 Meyer Road, have until noon on Saturday, Oct. 29. Last year, ACDEM's program took 295 tons of...
warricknews.com
Appeals on Wheels comes to DeKalb High School
WATERLOO — The DeKalb High School auditorium became a courtroom Tuesday morning when the Court of Appeals of Indiana’s civics education outreach program, Appeals on Wheels, came to the school. A panel of judges — Judge Melissa S. May, Judge Robert R. Altice Jr. and Judge Leanna K....
Inside Indiana Business
Premier Truck Rental to break ground on expanded HQ
Fort Wayne-based Premier Truck Rental will Wednesday break ground on a $5 million expansion of its headquarters near Fort Wayne International Airport. The company says the project includes about 24,000 square feet of warehouse and office space. PTR originally announced plans for the project in May. The company said the...
whatzup.com
Things are coming Full Circle at Acme
A little TLC, a freshening up, and a lot of energy and enthusiasm have the Acme Bar and Grill on East State back on its feet, with a goal of opening this month. In 2021, the legendary north-side eatery was closed. Now, after months of 12-hour days, the ol’ girl is ready to dance and looks to steal the show.
earnthenecklace.com
Gabe Prough Leaving WPTA-TV: Where Is the Indiana Meteorologist Going?
Gabe Prough has been Indiana’s favorite source of all the latest weather news for a long time. Fort Wayne has had the privilege of watching this meteorologist’s forecasts for three years. Now he has got the opportunity to advance his career. Gabe Prough announced he is leaving WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne. Obviously, locals want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Indiana. Find out what Gabe Prough said about his departure from ABC21 here.
fortwaynesnbc.com
EACS New Haven buildings placed on lockout following threat
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - East Allen County Schools (EACS) officials say all EACS school buildings are on lockout status on Tuesday. EACS spokesperson Tamyra Kelly says the EACS administration was made aware Tuesday morning of an “outside threat” that was made on Monday against the New Haven Jr/Sr High School. Details around the threat were not disclosed.
WANE-TV
Allen County Department of Health approves reopening of Golden Corral after closing restaurant due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Department of Health (DOH) reopened the Golden Corral in Fort Wayne off Lima Road after briefly closing the restaurant Tuesday due to finding cockroaches in multiple areas of the restaurant, according to DOH documents. The DOH said it received a complaint...
Comments / 0