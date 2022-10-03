Read full article on original website
Aquatic Pest Control Permit (AQ)
This commercial category is for pesticide applicators applying pesticides in and around water (ponds, lakes, and streams) other than for public health purposes. Mode of Application Equipment Test (Aerial or Ground) 50 questions. Cost: $75. Testing for this permit can be completed at the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries...
Japanese Climbing Fern Identification & Control
Japanese climbing fern is a noxious weed that can cause ecological and economic damage. Knowing its characteristics and effective removal methods can prevent the spread of this invasive species. Introduced as an ornamental in the early 1900s, Japanese climbing fern (Lygodium japonicum) escaped cultivation and has become invasive in many...
Practicing Fire Safety in the Fall
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Fall is a popular season for bonfires, campfires and prescribed burning in Alabama. To spread the word on practicing fire safety, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System regional agent informs everyone about responsibly enjoying autumn’s beautiful weather. Ryan Mitchell said a thoughtful planning and careful...
