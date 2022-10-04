Read full article on original website
everythingrf.com
Northeastern University's Institute for IoT Launches Open6G Research and Development Center
The Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things at Northeastern University has announced the creation of Open6G, a new US Department of Defense (DoD) supported industry-university cooperative research center focused on future open, programmable, and disaggregated 6G systems. Open6G is led by an anchor award under the auspices of the...
