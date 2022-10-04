Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Mexican cartels and Chinese drug networks are behind fentanyl crisis, DOJ and DEA say
The Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration have blamed Mexican cartels and Chinese chemical manufacturers for the deadly fentanyl crisis in the United States. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said on Tuesday two major cartels in Mexico — the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — are the driving force behind getting fentanyl across the U.S. border, calling the groups “the greatest threat” facing U.S. communities. She emphasized the cartels work closely with co-conspirators in China to obtain the necessary precursor for their drugs and to launder their illegal profits.
Cuban government asks US for aid in rare request following Hurricane Ian damage despite chilly relationship between the two nations, per WSJ
Cuba's emergency assistance request comes as one of its key economic allies — Russia — wages a months-long war in Ukraine.
Mexican government considering army-run airline
Mexico’s president said Tuesday his government is analyzing the creation of a state-owned, army-run airline that would fly 10 leased airplanes as well as the former presidential jet. The unusual plan would further boost the army's increasing economic role in Mexico.The proposal was mentioned in a trove of army documents obtained by the Guacamaya hackers group and on Tuesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the plan was under consideration. López Obrador has already placed the armed forces in charge of building trains and airports, running federal law enforcement and a host of other tasks ranging from overseeing vaccine...
Colombia to restart peace talks with the country’s largest active guerrilla group
Colombia’s government and the nation’s largest remaining guerrilla group have announced that they will restart peace talks next month for the first time since 2018. After meeting in Caracas, representatives of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army issued a statement saying a start date for the peace talks would be announced after the first week of November. The statement added that Norway, Venezuela and Cuba would be “guarantor states” in the talks, and that the participation of civil society groups would be “essential” for the peace talks to succeed.
U.S. to provide $240 million new assistance for migrants across Americas
LIMA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United States will provide $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
As Haiti descends into pandemonium, Dominican president brings concerns to Washington
As Haiti continued its descent into chaos Wednesday with masked crowds looting stores, buses blocking roads and residents confined to their homes, the president of its closest neighbor was mounting an initiative to get the international community more involved.
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
Notorious Mexican drug lord — known as the "Boss of Bosses" — leaves prison after 33 years
A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
americanmilitarynews.com
As protests continue in Cuba, activists worry US aid may offer a lifeline to the government
With many homes across the country without electricity or water for four days, residents of Havana blocked some of the city’s main avenues and banged pots and pans on Saturday, the third day of demonstrations following the collapse of the electrical grid after hurricane Ian battered the island early this week.
Amlo promised to take Mexico’s army off the streets – but he made it more powerful
For much of the past decade, Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was an opponent of military involvement in the country’s so-called war on drugs. When then president Felipe Calderón deployed the army in full force in 2006, López Obrador – best known as Amlo – called for the troops to return to their barracks. When Calderón’s successor, Enrique Peña Nieto, tried to codify the presence of the military into law, Amlo decried the move and said, if he became president, that would change.
Mexico's President Mocks U.S. Travel Warning With Video of NYC Robbery
"The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico," the State Department said in its advisory.
Haiti looting caused loss of some $6 million in relief supplies, WFP says
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Looting in Haiti this month led to the loss of at least $6 million of relief assistance including 2,000 tonnes of food, a World Food Programme official said on Monday, as the Caribbean nation struggles with civil unrest and chronic gang violence.
‘A new low’: What some Miami Venezuelans think of migrants taken to Martha’s Vineyard
When Maria Corina Vegas took the stand in Downtown Doral Park, she moved her hands up and down the Venezuelan flag in front of her.
International Business Times
Russia May Test Nuclear-Tipped Underwater Super Drones With World's Biggest Nuclear Sub, NATO Warns
With the annexation of Ukrainian territories following the sham referendum and his veiled nuclear threat at a time when Moscow faces major reversals on the battlefronts, Russian President Vladimir Putin may now be setting the stage to push Russia's war in Ukraine toward an unprecedented nuclear confrontation, NATO has reportedly warned.
Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy
Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
Neighbors build wall blocking off access to migrant shelter in Mexico
Locals have built a wall that blocks access to a migrant shelter in Mexico.
Venezuela frees 7 Americans in swap for Maduro wife's nephews
Caracas on Saturday freed seven detained Americans -- including five oil executives -- in exchange for the release of two nephews of Venezuela's first lady who were jailed in the United States for drug trafficking. - Oil executives freed - Five of the seven freed Americans were executives of the Citgo oil corporation, detained in 2017 while on a business trip to the South American country and accused of corruption.
10 killed in Mexico bar shooting in state ravaged by violence
MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen opened fire in a bar in central Mexico, killing 10 people, officials said, in the latest outbreak of violence to buffet the country.
International Business Times
Filipinos Fishing On Frontline Of China's Battle For Disputed Sea
Filipino fisherman Mariel Villamonte had spent years plying the turquoise waters of Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea for snapper and grouper -- until a Chinese coast guard vessel water cannoned his boat. That was in 2012, around the time China snatched control of the small ring of reefs...
