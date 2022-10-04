ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Washington Examiner

Mexican cartels and Chinese drug networks are behind fentanyl crisis, DOJ and DEA say

The Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration have blamed Mexican cartels and Chinese chemical manufacturers for the deadly fentanyl crisis in the United States. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said on Tuesday two major cartels in Mexico — the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — are the driving force behind getting fentanyl across the U.S. border, calling the groups “the greatest threat” facing U.S. communities. She emphasized the cartels work closely with co-conspirators in China to obtain the necessary precursor for their drugs and to launder their illegal profits.
The Independent

Mexican government considering army-run airline

Mexico’s president said Tuesday his government is analyzing the creation of a state-owned, army-run airline that would fly 10 leased airplanes as well as the former presidential jet. The unusual plan would further boost the army's increasing economic role in Mexico.The proposal was mentioned in a trove of army documents obtained by the Guacamaya hackers group and on Tuesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the plan was under consideration. López Obrador has already placed the armed forces in charge of building trains and airports, running federal law enforcement and a host of other tasks ranging from overseeing vaccine...
The Guardian

Colombia to restart peace talks with the country’s largest active guerrilla group

Colombia’s government and the nation’s largest remaining guerrilla group have announced that they will restart peace talks next month for the first time since 2018. After meeting in Caracas, representatives of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army issued a statement saying a start date for the peace talks would be announced after the first week of November. The statement added that Norway, Venezuela and Cuba would be “guarantor states” in the talks, and that the participation of civil society groups would be “essential” for the peace talks to succeed.
CBS News

Notorious Mexican drug lord — known as the "Boss of Bosses" — leaves prison after 33 years

A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
The Guardian

Amlo promised to take Mexico’s army off the streets – but he made it more powerful

For much of the past decade, Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was an opponent of military involvement in the country’s so-called war on drugs. When then president Felipe Calderón deployed the army in full force in 2006, López Obrador – best known as Amlo – called for the troops to return to their barracks. When Calderón’s successor, Enrique Peña Nieto, tried to codify the presence of the military into law, Amlo decried the move and said, if he became president, that would change.
AFP

Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy

Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
AFP

Venezuela frees 7 Americans in swap for Maduro wife's nephews

Caracas on Saturday freed seven detained Americans -- including five oil executives -- in exchange for the release of two nephews of Venezuela's first lady who were jailed in the United States for drug trafficking. - Oil executives freed - Five of the seven freed Americans were executives of the Citgo oil corporation, detained in 2017 while on a business trip to the South American country and accused of corruption.
International Business Times

Filipinos Fishing On Frontline Of China's Battle For Disputed Sea

Filipino fisherman Mariel Villamonte had spent years plying the turquoise waters of Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea for snapper and grouper -- until a Chinese coast guard vessel water cannoned his boat. That was in 2012, around the time China snatched control of the small ring of reefs...
