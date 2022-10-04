ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Middle schooler targeted with racist messages by classmates, parent says

By Jeannie Nguyen
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBVuk_0iKjtTJC00

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville mom is saying that her middle school daughter is the target of racist comments from her classmates, and she is upset with the school and district for how they handled the situation.

A mom and her 11-year-old daughter told FOX40 that the daughter thought that these kids were her best friends. The mom is blaming not only the district for failing her daughter but also the parents.

Last week, Tanisha Wade says that she discovered disturbing messages on her daughter’s phone. Her daughter, Saniyah Burns, a 6th-grader at Buljan Middle School, was in a text group chat with her classmates. When Wade combed through the text threat and read the messages, she saw a pattern of racism.

“They changed the group from Ku Klux Klan, to HATE with monkeys and gorillas with emojis. With a picture that says, no more blacks,” Tanisha Wade said.

Wade says that she even saw a photo that was circulating around campus.

“There’s a photo going around of her with the five monkeys jumping on the bed children’s book. They cropped her face on it, and put it on one of the monkeys,” Wade said.

Burns told her mom that this had been going on for weeks, but Wade says that she never heard anything from the school.

“You guys messed up. You guys did not contact a parent that day. I shouldn’t have had to come to you the next day and bring it to your attention,” Wade said.

Nobody from the Roseville City School District wanted to speak with FOX40, but they did provide FOX40 with a statement that says, in part, they are working with Roseville Police here to investigate this incident.

“Any component of a hate crime or something that could potentially be racially motivated, is investigated to the fullest extent possible,” Rob Baquera from the Roseville Police Department said.

The district is also adding that they are not allowed to talk about disciplinary actions. But community activist Berry Accius says that these students need to be suspended or expelled.

“Consequences need to happen in this moment. If you don’t have any consequences then these things will happen again at school,” Berry Accius from Voice for Youth said.

Burns will continue to go to school and try to hold her head high. She says that it is hard being around people she once thought were her friends.

The principal at Buljan told FOX40 that he is taking the incident seriously and the top priority is to create a place where all students feel safe, seen, known and valued.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 23

Jerry Tamburino
2d ago

Kids don’t spontaneously become racists. Get the parents to explain what they’re teaching their children

Reply(5)
13
Beavis will lead Us
2d ago

Is this another racist hoax? 🤔 These days lots of minority folks are hunting for free money and the attention that goes along with it. They don't mind throwing people under the bus in the name of lies. Just like Jussie Smollett did. The truth will set you free.

Reply(3)
7
Kimmitt
2d ago

Kids are mean unless they have been taught to be kind. When went to school it was always about your looks, nothings changed.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Roseville school investigating 'hateful, racist' text thread

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A text thread between students at a Roseville middle school containing "hateful, racist, and discriminatory speech" is under investigation, according to a statement from Buljan Middle School. Greg White, the principal at Buljan Middle School, wrote in a statement the school learned about the thread last...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

California schools informing students and parents about Narcan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Twin Lakes Elementary considers kindergarten hour changes

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Twin Lakes Elementary School is surveying the opinions of parents and staff on changing its kindergarten hours from a full day to a modified four-hour day. The Orangevale school currently runs on the same schedule as other grade levels at the site, K-6, for a 6.5-hour...
ORANGEVALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Roseville, CA
Society
City
Roseville, CA
Local
California Education
Roseville, CA
Education
FOX40

Police: Prisoners help save woman’s life after stabbing in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned […]
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

Brother of one of the men killed in Stockton speaks out

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the interviewee. The article has been updated with the correct name. STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Jerry Lopez says you could learn a lot about his brother Laurence Lorenzo Lopez through his music. “His lyrics, they’re talking about the streets and how dangerous it is to live here […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Woman killed nearly 20 years ago identified through DNA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman who was killed nearly 20 years ago and whose body was found in 2008 was identified through Genetic Genealogy Investigation, according to a Facebook post from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. In March of 2008, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call stating that possible human […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Police#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Buljan Middle School
KCRA.com

What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings

The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Reward for arrest in Stockton killings reaches almost $100,000

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton business owner’s donation pushed the total reward for an arrest in the multiple killings police are investigating to nearly $100,000 on Monday, according to Stockton Police.  The police said the person owns a construction company and wishes to remain anonymous.  The total reward is $95,000: Stockton put up $75,000; […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police searching for shooting suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a shooting on Wednesday morning near 13th and X streets sent one man to the hospital. A male adult was located at around 7 a.m. with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
FOX40

QR code provided regarding evidence connection to Stockton ‘serial killings’

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is providing a QR code for people to upload evidence or any information regarding the Stockton “serial killings.” Police released the QR code on Friday, as officers are looking for information that could lead to an arrest in connection to the seven shootings they’re investigating.  Police said […]
STOCKTON, CA
Vice

How Ransomware Is Causing Chaos in American Schools

May 19, 2021 was supposed to be just another day at the end of the school year at Sierra College, a community college in Rocklin, California. Instead, hackers hit the school with ransomware, throwing it into chaos. “We are experiencing a major cybersecurity event this morning that is impacting the...
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rats encountered in Lincoln

Some residents are concerned about the increasing number of rats found in Lincoln Crossing. “I’ve killed close to 100 rats recently,” said Ron Carpenter of Lincoln Crossing. “Most of them are coming out of the bushes that they’ve turned into breeding grounds.”. Carpenter, who has lived...
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy