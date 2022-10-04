Read full article on original website
Hayden Panettiere says her 7-year-old daughter was asking to call other women 'mommy' as a 'trauma response' to being separated from her
Hayden Panettiere's daughter has lived with her dad, Wladimir Klitschko, in Europe since 2018. The actor revealed this wasn't "fully" her decision.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted
Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins
Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere
The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters
There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
Will Smith Makes Rare Appearance In Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Birthday Video: Watch
Will Smith made a rare appearance on video as he celebrated the birthday of Jada Pinkett-Smith, who turned 51 on September 18. The Bad Boys star, 53, was captured singing “Happy Birthday” to his wife of more than 25 years. “I’m so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday. Thank you,” Jada captioned the short clip alongside several heart face emojis.
How Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Husband Adam Levine's "Inappropriate Behavior"
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. It hasn't been rainbows and butterflies for Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's marriage in recent days. The Victoria's Secret model, 34, and the Maroon 5 star, 43, made headlines this week after the singer was accused of and later denied...
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
Amber Heard emerges in Spain with daughter Oonagh after Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard has resurfaced in Spain after having gone MIA for a few months. The “Aquaman” actress and her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, were photographed in Palma de Mallorca on Friday while spending time with her girlfriend, Bianca Butti. In multiple photos, Heard can be seen playing with...
Khloé Kardashian Talks Baby Boy's Name: 'That's Really the Only Names I've Been Looking At'
Khloé Kardashian is continuing a trend in her family. On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Good American founder hinted at the names she was looking at for her baby boy. "It's going to start with a T," Khloé says in the episode. "I mean, that's really...
Hilaria Baldwin reveals the Spanish meaning behind newborn daughter Ilaria's name... nearly two years after coming under fire for heritage scandal
Hilaria Baldwin revealed the meaning of her newborn daughter's name Ilaria as she shared a touching video of her baby girl hiccupping. In a lengthy caption, Hilaria, who shares a similar name as her daughter, revealed their names were Spanish for 'happy.'. The post came nearly two years after Hilaria,...
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she ‘intended to have an abortion’ before suffering a miscarriage
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she got pregnant in her early twenties and “intended to get an abortion” but suffered a miscarriage instead.“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said in a new interview, disclosing that she had a second miscarriage while she was filming Don’t Look Up.Lawrence told US Vogue for the magazine’s October cover story that she had to undergo a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage to remove tissue from her uterus.Now, after welcoming a healthy baby boy in February this year and reflecting on the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in the US,...
Amber Heard photographed having fun with her daughter in Spain
After a few months away from the spotlight, Amber Heard was photographed in Spain with her daughter and some friends. Heard was photographed doing various activities with her daughter, playing with her in a park and while out on a walk. She was accompanied by friends and was...
Serena Williams Does Olympia's Hair, Practices Runway Walk as They Read Her New Children's Book
Serena Williams had fun exploring her new children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai with daughter Olympia, who thinks she's in the book Serena Williams and daughter Olympia are loving the tennis pro's new children's book. Sharing a video on Instagram Thursday, Williams explored her kids' book The Adventures of Qai Qai, out now, with daughter Olympia. The book, inspired by the social media reaction to Olympia's own baby doll with the name, follows the adventures of the doll and the little girl who loves her. As Williams shows...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome Baby No. 7, share photos: 'Our tiny dream come true'
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have announced the arrival of their seventh child. Daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena was born Sept. 22, the couple shared, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces. "We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true. Both she and I are happy and healthy,"...
Katherine Heigl Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids While Celebrating National Family Day
Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley share daughters Adalaide, 10, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 13, plus son Joshua, 5 Katherine Heigl is soaking up the special moments with her family. The Grey's Anatomy alum posted a family photo on Tuesday in partnership with Badlands Ranch Pets, the actress's dog food brand, in celebration of a very special occasion. "From our family to yours, paws and all - Happy #NationalFamilyDay," she captioned the sweet shot. The smiling family photo features Heigl's husband Josh Kelley and their three children— son Joshua, 5, and daughters...
Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Share Adorable Family Photo With All 7 'Baldwinitos'
The dream team! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin offered an adorable glimpse of their growing brood this week, taking to social media with a photo depicting all seven of the pair’s youngest “Baldwinito”-s, including baby Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, who was born in late September. The yoga maven...
