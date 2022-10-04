ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins

Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
CELEBRITIES
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters

There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she ‘intended to have an abortion’ before suffering a miscarriage

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she got pregnant in her early twenties and “intended to get an abortion” but suffered a miscarriage instead.“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said in a new interview, disclosing that she had a second miscarriage while she was filming Don’t Look Up.Lawrence told US Vogue for the magazine’s October cover story that she had to undergo a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage to remove tissue from her uterus.Now, after welcoming a healthy baby boy in February this year and reflecting on the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in the US,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
People

Serena Williams Does Olympia's Hair, Practices Runway Walk as They Read Her New Children's Book

Serena Williams had fun exploring her new children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai with daughter Olympia, who thinks she's in the book Serena Williams and daughter Olympia are loving the tennis pro's new children's book. Sharing a video on Instagram Thursday, Williams explored her kids' book The Adventures of Qai Qai, out now, with daughter Olympia. The book, inspired by the social media reaction to Olympia's own baby doll with the name, follows the adventures of the doll and the little girl who loves her. As Williams shows...
TENNIS
People

Katherine Heigl Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids While Celebrating National Family Day

Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley share daughters Adalaide, 10, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 13, plus son Joshua, 5 Katherine Heigl is soaking up the special moments with her family. The Grey's Anatomy alum posted a family photo on Tuesday in partnership with Badlands Ranch Pets, the actress's dog food brand, in celebration of a very special occasion. "From our family to yours, paws and all - Happy #NationalFamilyDay," she captioned the sweet shot. The smiling family photo features Heigl's husband Josh Kelley and their three children— son Joshua, 5, and daughters...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
