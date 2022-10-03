ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KTVZ

Warriors’ Draymond Green apologizes for fight with teammate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers says star forward Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice. Poole practiced Thursday while Green didn’t. Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Myers said he doesn’t anticipate Green missing any games for Wednesday’s altercation. The Athletic first reported the scuffle, saying Green struck Poole. Myers said “space is good” regarding Green not practicing and going home after he addressed the team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVZ

Buccaneers host Falcons, looking to end 2-game home skid

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to stop a two-game losing streak when they host NFC South rival Atlanta. Tom Brady has never lost to the Falcons, going 10-0 against them, including a Super Bowl win. The Bucs have won four straight in the series and have scored at least 30 in each of the games. Brady is coming off throwing for 385 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-31 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Falcons have the NFL’s fourth-ranked rushing attack, averaging 168 yards per game. Atlanta will be without running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who was placed on injured reserve this week. The Bucs’ normally reliable defense is looking to rebound after allowing 189 yards rushing against the Chiefs.
TAMPA, FL

