NBC Sports
Chelsea vs AC Milan: How to watch live, team news, updates
Chelsea host AC Milan in a key clash for the Premier League side in Group E of the UEFA Champions League. Graham Potter’s Chelsea lost at Dinamo Zagreb and drew at home against RB Salzburg in their opening two group stage games and now face the reigning Italian champs home and away over the next week.
TechRadar
Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt live stream: how to watch Europa League online from anywhere
Surprise Group A leaders Bodo/Glimt have never faced an English team in a competitive fixture before, and Kjetil Knutsen will be relishing the occasion as they take on Arsenal at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's men are in excellent form but the Norwegian champions tend to save their best for the big European nights, and you can read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt live stream and catch the Europa League online, no matter where you are in the world.
NFL・
CBS Sports
USWNT vs. England live stream: USA friendly prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, news, time
The U.S. women's national team will play a two-game series in Europe and face England's women's national team on Friday at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The team will go on to face Spain in Pamplona on Tuesday. The 2019 FIFA World Cup champions will take on the 2022 Euro champions in front of what is expected to be a record-setting crowd of over 80,000 expected as the two sides meet for the 19th time overall. The USWNT lead the overall series 12-4-2, and seven of the last eight meetings between the teams were decided by one goal or fewer, with the USA holding a 5-2-1 advantage over that stretch.
FIFA・
BBC
Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia: Key stats
Manchester United will be the third English Premier League side to face Omonia Nicosia in major Uefa competition, after Arsenal in the 1994-95 Cup Winners’ Cup and Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup. The Cypriot side lost all four matches. This will be Manchester United’s first ever European...
Manchester City vs Southampton: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Southampton, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction.
TechRadar
Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Europa League online
Manchester United will be looking to put their derby day blues behind them as they travel to Cyprus to take on Omonia Nicosia in this Group E clash. Having been thrashed 6-3 by their local rivals on Sunday, Erik Ten Hag will be looking for a big response from his Red Devils as they look to record consecutive Europa League victories. Follow our guide on how to watch an Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere.
NBC Sports
Man City vs Copenhagen, live! How to watch, team news, updates
Manchester City looks to move closer to clinching a UEFA Champions League knockout round berth when it welcomes Copenhagen to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. City has beaten Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla and now faces consecutive games against Danish regulars Copenhagen. WInning both would seal a place in the knockout...
NBC Sports
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League fixtures: How to watch, updates, schedule
The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are here as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonoia.
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea need to win tonight after collecting just 1 point from our opening two Champions League group stage games, and we’re going to have to do it against the group leaders and defending Italian champions. Milan are dealing with an injury crisis, especially in defense, so hopefully we can take advantage of that as it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to keep them off the scoresheet.
Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt: Live stream, TV channel, team news, kick-off time for Europa League clash TONIGHT
ARSENAL host underdogs Bodo/Glimt, who will look to repeat their upset of AS Roma in last season's Europa League group stage to shock the world TONIGHT. Mikel Arteta's Gunners came out 2-1 victors in Switzerland as they faced FC Zurich in the opening game of the group. Bodo/Glimt have played...
BBC
Man City v Southampton: Head-to-head record
Man City have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D3), though both their meetings last season ended in draws. After winning their first ever league visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004 (3-1), Southampton have picked up just two points from their subsequent 11 away games against Manchester City (D2 L9).
Yardbarker
(Video) Wesley Fofana opens Chelsea account with important UCL goal vs AC Milan
Chelsea have taken an early lead against Wednesday night’s Champions League opponents AC Milan. After failing to win either of their first two group games, the Blues, led by new manager Graham Potter, are desperate for a win in order to salvage their European hopes. Although AC Milan pose...
BBC
Fernandes believes 'tough words' will help United
Bruno Fernandes says there were "tough words" in the dressing room after the heavy derby defeat by Manchester City on Sunday. Trailing 4-0 at half-time, Manchester United eventually lost 6-3 at Etihad Stadium, with boss Erik ten Hag questioning the players' "unacceptable" performance afterwards. Fernandes admitted the result...
Yardbarker
Watch the goals as Atletico Madrid are outdone by Ferran Jutgla and Club Brugge
This match had all the ingredients of an upset before it began and yet, by the end of the match, there was little to suggest it was even an upset. Brugge came into the match on six points, leading the group ahead of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen on three. Los Colchoneros have been a long way from scintillating throughout the season and it was definitely Brugge that came closer to that adjective in Belgium.
MATCHDAY: Chastened Man United back in Europa League action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will learn lessons from Sunday’s humiliating 6-3 loss to Manchester City, with the healing process beginning with a trip to Omonia Nicosia for the third round of matches in Europe’s second-tier competition. United flew to Cyprus on Wednesday after Ten Hag held a summit with his players where he encouraged them to speak openly about their failures against City. Ten Hag said he was grateful to City manager Pep Guardiola for bringing his team down to earth after four straight wins in the Premier League had seen spirits rise at United. “It was a reality check, so we have to learn from it and carry on,” he said. “But we can get a lot of confidence about this theory, when you beat Arsenal, you beat Liverpool and now we get a reality check with Man City — so we know we have to step up.” In other standout matches, Roma has the chance to move level on points with Group C leader Real Betis when they meet in Italy, while Arsenal can go top of Group A with a win at home to Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt.
