Pet of the Week: Tigger(s) are wonderful things!

CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Tigger.

Tigger is a 2.5-3-year-old tri-colored shepherd mix boy with a freckled snout. The charming gentleman understands leash etiquette and loves learning new tasks and tricks. Tigger plays well with others and is an eager boy with medium energy.

Already introduced to carrying a backpack and wearing it well, Tigger will make an excellent hiking friend and/or therapy dog with his willingness to learn. Tigger is just waiting for you to make his dreams come true!

Tigger’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip.

Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.

