Cullman County, AL

Pet of the Week: Tigger(s) are wonderful things!

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Tigger.

Tigger is a 2.5-3-year-old tri-colored shepherd mix boy with a freckled snout. The charming gentleman understands leash etiquette and loves learning new tasks and tricks. Tigger plays well with others and is an eager boy with medium energy.

Already introduced to carrying a backpack and wearing it well, Tigger will make an excellent hiking friend and/or therapy dog with his willingness to learn. Tigger is just waiting for you to make his dreams come true!

Tigger’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip.

Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.

The Cullman Tribune

Caring for Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s Good Samaritan Health Clinic will hold its sixth annual Caring for Cullman Concert on Monday, Oct. 17, at Northbrook Baptist Church. Returning to help the clinic with its biggest fundraising event are gospel musicians Triumphant Quartet and comedian Mickey Bell.    Joining Good Samaritan every year, Triumphant Quartet is one of southern gospel’s favorite groups, with numerous Singing News Fan Awards, and Cullman native Eric Bennett has won Favorite Bass Singer honors. Christian comedian and author Mickey Bell returns for his second year. Bell’s wit and ability to speak to crowds of all ages have made him popular...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Mud Creek Arts & Crafts Festival returns Oct. 15

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Hanceville is bringing back its popular Mud Creek Arts & Crafts Festival Saturday, Oct. 15, along Commercial Street in downtown Hanceville from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The arts and craft show is scheduled before the Mud Creek Marching Festival competition this year to allow residents and visitors to attend both festivities with greater ease.  Dozens upon dozens of vendors from all over the state will be lining the street, and shops will have open doors for shoppers looking for treasures or to make new friends. Local city leaders will be mingling and helping with the festival as well.  Trinity Lutheran...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

39th annual Cullman County Band Exhibition hosts 9 area bands

CULLMAN, Ala. – The 39th annual Cullman County Band Exhibition took place Saturday at Cullman High School’s Oliver Woodard Stadium. The stands were filled with those excited to see the halftime shows the nine area bands spent the last few months perfecting. Like most years, the bands participated after having marched in the Cullman County Fair Parade earlier in the afternoon. The band lineup included: Cullman Middle SchoolHolly Pond High SchoolCold Springs High SchoolVinemont High SchoolGood Hope High SchoolHanceville High SchoolFairview High SchoolWest Point SchoolCullman High School Each band performed its unique show with elements curated by directors and members, with parents, other family and friends given the opportunity to appreciate their hard work. The high school bands have fielded their halftime shows at football games, but the Cullman County Band Exhibition allows band students and directors countywide to see and celebrate the shows of their peers. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Community mourns loss of Terrell and Candace Glass

CULLMAN, Ala. – A husband and wife from Hayden, Alabama, known for their kindness and friendship, were killed Friday night, Sept. 30, in a motorcycle crash in Guntersville. Terrell and Candace Glass, both 31, were members of the Saints Motorcycle Club (MC) in Birmingham. Cullman Saints MC President Alex “Touché” Jones said he knew the couple for about a year, and they had been with the Birmingham MC for six months.   “They would ride together on their (Harley-Davidson) Street Glide on our rides,” Jones said. “Friday night, they had went to Guntersville to have dinner with one of our brothers. This is...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Candlelight Walking Tour provides Cullman history highlights

CULLMAN, Ala. – Julie Burks and Michael Sullins hosted the Oktoberfest Candlelight Walking Tour on Thursday evening beginning under the statue of Cullman founder John G. Cullmann. With well over 100 walkers hungry for local history joining the pair along the path, the tour guides weaved tales from the 1930s along Second Avenue Northeast and U.S. Highway 278.  Traffic lights are coming to Cullman  In April of 1931, six traffics lights, similar in type to those in the big city of Birmingham, are reported to be on their way to Cullman. The lights were placed at the intersection of Bee Line Highway...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Victim Services Masquerade Ball back after 2 years

CULLMAN, Ala. – Victim Services of Cullman’s second annual Masquerade Ball will take place Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6-10 p.m. at Brick Haven. The innaugural Masquerade Ball was held in 2019. Due to COVID-19, the event was canceled the last two years. VSOC Executive Director Carol Horstman said, “The inspiration for the Masquerade Ball was to bring the community together for a big event in October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It gives everyone a chance to play ‘dress up,’ and at the same time, show survivors of domestic violence that this community cares.”  Proceeds from the ball go to VSOC’s emergency shelter,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Ruby Tuesday

CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Ruby  Ruby is a blue heeler and approximately 3 years old. True to her breed, Ruby is an extremely intelligent girl with medium to high energy. Heelers are a working breed, and, understandably, Ruby is struggling with life at the shelter without having room to run at leisure.  The devoted Ruby is certain to leave you in stitches with her antics, and her sweet demeanor has her relishing in attention. She is a true people’s dog who is entertained by her toys and cooling off in the kiddie pool. The alert girl loves the sound of her own voice and can’t wait to be your new best friend and outdoor buddy.  Ruby’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip.   Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.    Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Cullman County, AL
