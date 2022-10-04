MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Fall is here and that means the return of Moon Over Macomb. The family-friendly event is on Saturday, October 15 in Historic Downtown Macomb. This event has it all including a Farmer’s Market, a costume parade for kids and pets, ghost pom-pom popper craft, a dog and cat toys glow stick activity, a pumpkin pie in a bag activity, children books, WIU Community School Music String Ensemble at the Macomb Arts Center, drop in craft and book readings at the Macomb Public Library, make your own corn husk doll activity with the Western Illinois Museum, and the horse drawn trolley rides.

