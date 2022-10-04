Read full article on original website
Police: Palmyra man, woman investigated for possessing burglary items, ID theft
PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — Charges are pending against a Palmyra man and woman following a several week investigation into items recovered from burglaries and identity thefts, according to the Palmyra Police Department. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, officers and members of the East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search...
Quincy man sentenced to 10 years for selling meth
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was sentenced to a decade behind bars on meth charges. Marcus Moore, 35, was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in federal prison. After his release, he must serve five years of probation. Moore was found to have distributed more than 200...
Macomb to offer grants to help residents with basic needs
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb announced on Tuesday it's launching a grant program to help residents with basic needs services. The Non-Profit Basic Needs Grant Program will provide local non-profits with funds from $1000 to $10,000, depending on quantity of applicants. The funding will go toward organizations that provide direct assistance to community members who are in need of food, clothing, or shelter.
Blessing to host free cholesterol screening
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — How long has it been since you and your loved ones have had your cholesterol checked?. Appointments are being accepted for a no-cost cholesterol screening to be held at the Blessing Resource Center on Thursday, November 3, with appointments available between 7 and 9 a.m.
Trick-or-Treat in the District
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — If you're looking for somewhere to take your little ghosts and goblins trick-or-treating swing by The District on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participating businesses will be handing out treats and some shops will be “Teal Pumpkin” stops, meaning they will be...
QMG Foundation celebrates 15th anniversary of community impact
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Medical Group (QMG) Foundation is marking its 15th anniversary of community impact with a campaign to raise funds to benefit the QMG Foundation Community Impact Fund. The fund provides financial support for projects, programs, patients, or improvements needed for organizations. The QMG Foundation...
'Moon Over Macomb' returns October 15
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Fall is here and that means the return of Moon Over Macomb. The family-friendly event is on Saturday, October 15 in Historic Downtown Macomb. This event has it all including a Farmer’s Market, a costume parade for kids and pets, ghost pom-pom popper craft, a dog and cat toys glow stick activity, a pumpkin pie in a bag activity, children books, WIU Community School Music String Ensemble at the Macomb Arts Center, drop in craft and book readings at the Macomb Public Library, make your own corn husk doll activity with the Western Illinois Museum, and the horse drawn trolley rides.
Quincy releases holiday schedule for city services
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy City Hall will be closed on Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day. City Hall will reopen on Tuesday, October 11, for regular business hours. The City Hall Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in...
Public invited to free party at Oktoberfest Parade
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The public is invited to party in the park at the Oktoberfest Parade. It's being touted as Quincy’s first-ever parade party hosted by Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House and the Quincy Park District to celebrate the Oktoberfest Parade and Field Show Competition. “This...
Disabled feline from Quincy wins top cat in international calendar contest
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A sweet kitty from Quincy that gets around thanks to a set of wheels is the first cat ever to win a spot in the Walkin’ Pets Calendar. The 8th annual calendar contest helps to raise pet mobility awareness and celebrates the incredible strength and spirit of handi-capable animals.
