wtvy.com
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A dispute that began in the parking lot quickly spilled into the Enterprise Walmart where one person was fatally shot on Wednesday night. The altercation escalated when both individuals drew weapons. Multiple shots were fired in the popular department store, according to Enterprise Police Captain Billy...
Gunfight inside Alabama Walmart leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody
An argument at an Alabama Walmart left one person dead and another in custody. Enterprise police officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to the store in on Boll Weevil Circle. Authorities said a verbal altercation between two people started in the parking lot and continued inside the store. The altercation...
wtvy.com
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting. Police say they received a call to the Walmart shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. An investigation revealed that an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The argument may have...
wdhn.com
Possible murder in Ariton, CCSO
ARITON, Ala (WDHN)— An Ariton woman has been found dead in a home, the CCSO is looking into the case as a possible homicide. Melanie Amber Dorrill, 37, was found dead at a home in Ariton. On the afternoon of October 4, Coffee County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an...
Troy Messenger
TPD searching for robbery suspect
The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in an on-going robbery investigation. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said on Monday Oct. 3 at approximately 8:45 p.m. the TPD responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and U.S. Highway 231 North. Officers made contact with employees along with several customers who described a tall slim black male wearing a black pull over, gray ripped jeans, black face mask and Nike Jordan’s. The suspect was armed with a hand-gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
wtvy.com
Second suspect charged for death of Elba teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second suspect has been charged in last week’s shooting of an Elba High School student. Dequann Green, 22, had been held on other charges for about a week. He and his 21-year-old brother Terrance Green are accused of killing Jordon Xavier Marek, who is...
wtvy.com
wtvy.com
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
WSFA
Armed robbery at Troy business under investigation
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation. Police say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and US 231 North around 8:45 p.m. Monday. Employees and customers told police the suspect was a man wearing a black pullover, gray ripped jeans, a black face mask and Nike Jordan’s.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. police searching for suspected truck thief and witnesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects involved in a truck theft that happened in September, according to the agency. On Sept. 27, a truck was stolen around 4:15 a.m. at the Circle K on the 600...
wtvy.com
71 year-old Dothan man booked on rape charges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces a first-degree rape charge related to his alleged attack, according to police. Albert Smith III, 71, was arrested on Wednesday, October 5th, after investigators of a case that occurred in the 1000 block of Cabot Street found “sufficient evidence” for Smith’s arrest.
wdhn.com
The Full View: Dothan Double Murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
wtvy.com
Second arrest in Elba shooting
wtvy.com
Coffee County couple arrested
Fugitive wanted for double homicide in Alabama, Florida captured by authorities
An Alabama fugitive wanted in the July double homicide of a couple found slain in Florida was captured by federal and local authorities Tuesday in Dothan and charged with capital murder. Davanta Laquae Williams, 32, of Dothan, was captured by U.S. Marshals and Dothan police in the 700 block of...
wtvy.com
WATCH: Enterprise shooting press conference
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is addressing the media Thursday, October 6, at 10:00 a.m. to provide information regarding the shooting investigation at the Enterprise Walmart. Watch the press conference that reveals new information in the investigation above. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the...
wtvy.com
Dothan mall diamond theft suspects arrested
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police say they’ve arrested two people for a jewelry theft Monday. It happened at a store inside Wiregrass Commons Mall. A male entered the unnamed store posing as a potential customer. While looking at several pieces of diamond jewelry the clerk was showing him from the display case, he snatched several pieces and ran.
wtvy.com
Another fugitive captured in two-state double murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another fugitive in a two-state double murder, as well as a person who helped him with evading law enforcement, are now behind bars according to Dothan Police. In a Tuesday press release from the department, officers with Dothan PD as well as U.S. Marshals responded to...
wtvy.com
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson Indicted
wtvy.com
Coffee County couple sentenced on drug, weapons charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County couple is headed to prison after they admitted to federal drug and gun charges. James Rice Gray and Amanda Nicole Gray will serve 36 months, followed by supervised release. They were sentenced Tuesday on pleas entered this summer. A federal grand jury indicted...
