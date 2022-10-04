ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Meadows, IL

Rolling Meadows High School students 'taking back' mural hit by vandals

By Will Jones via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lfsjf_0iKjqs0C00

It took months for the Rolling Meadows High School art club to design and complete their mural at the Kirchhoff Road underpass.

The 92-foot mural depicts all the various recreational activities at the Rolling Meadows Park District.

"Our goal was to just build something for the community, something that people could pass by and enjoy," said RMHS student Jackie Sanchez.

SEE ALSO | Chicago-area universities not making the grade on faculty diversity

But last month, the park district discovered the mural was vandalized with spray paint. It is unclear what message, if any, the vandals were trying to send.

"I just don't understand how anyone could get any kind of good feeling out of damaging something that meant so much to the students and the entire community," said Rolling Meadows Park District Executive Director Kevin Romejko.

Art club students worked on the mural from April through June as a joint project with the school and park district.

"We have done a lot to this and it's really hard to see how much work you put into and someone just wrecks it," said RMHS student Christina Tsvetkova.

The work of art celebrates the diversity of the community, with images of the activities the residents engage in in each of the four seasons.

"Diversity is something we have here and we wanted to make sure that is reflected in our artwork," Sanchez said.

Now, students are showcasing the strength of that diversity by coming back together and bringing their vision back to life.

"When I came to see for myself and take pictures, I was kind of crushed," said RMHS art teacher Martha Nava. "I wanted to take that and empower my students to take it back."

The students are learning not to allow anyone to stifle their creativity.

RELATED | Illinois jobs hiring: Conference at University of Illinois Chicago seeks to narrow racial wealth gap

"They're just a bunch of resilient young individuals, which is so great to see," Romejko said. "I think it says a lot," Sanchez said. "I am actually really proud, our classmates, our club coming back."

Rolling Meadows Park District officials said they are looking for solutions to prevent vandals from striking there again.

The school has opened the painting process to the community, with painting hours continuing Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers who are interested can contact Rolling Meadows Park District at kschwartzhoff@rmparks.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Rolling Meadows, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Rolling Meadows, IL
Education
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pizza Castle moving from Gage Park to Hickory Hills

Pizza Castle has had a long run at its Gage Park neighborhood home on the Southwest Side. But after almost 50 years, the Jensen family is pulling up the roots on the family business and moving to the suburbs. The pizzeria, which was founded in 1973, will be moving to...
HICKORY HILLS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Mural#Volunteers#The Vandals#Highschool
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

RBHS teacher on leave after lawsuit surfaces

Dallas Till, a veteran physical education teacher and coach at Riverside-Brookfield High School, has been put on paid administrative leave after school officials learned that he is being sued by a former student and girls basketball player at Elmwood Park High School, alleging that Till had a sexual relationship with her while she was in high school.
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS News

Man charged with beating CTA employee while riding bus on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with beating a CTA employee while riding a bus on the South Side. Police said 20-year-old Treshon Kates was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, about five minutes after he attacked a 62-year-old CTA employee while riding a bus near 67th Street and Evans Avenue, on the cusp of the Woodlawn and Park Manor neighborhoods.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy