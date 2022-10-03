Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Best of the West Music Festival set for Oct. 17
The finest high school musicians from throughout the area will unite at North Platte Community College to showcase their talent and skills. NPCC’s music department will host the 2022 Best of the West Music Festival Oct. 17. Students must be nominated by their teachers to participate. “We are thrilled...
North Platte Telegraph
Annual Chamber and Development meeting to celebrate year, honor several
The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. will celebrate "a historic year of community accomplishments" and honor several people at its annual meeting Oct. 13 at Venue 304, 304 E. Fifth St., North Platte. Tony Goins, executive director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development will be the keynote...
North Platte Telegraph
Cody Park display one of 5 regional stops in new Holiday Passport program
Christmastime attractions in west central Nebraska make up one-fourth of the 20 locations chosen for Nebraska Tourism’s first Holiday Passport program. Santa’s Workshop, the annual display of decorated miniature houses in North Platte’s Cody Park, leads the region’s five attractions in the list released Tuesday by the state tourism agency.
North Platte Telegraph
'Blue Stockings' at NPHS highlights struggle for women’s rights
Four women lead the struggle in 1896 to gain the right to qualify to receive a degree and graduate with the men at Girton College in Cambridge, England, in the North Platte High School theater production of “Blue Stockings.”. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the...
North Platte Telegraph
End of the beginning: Sustainable Beef, NP celebrate start of construction
Tuesday was a day for North Platte to celebrate Sustainable Beef LLC’s success in reaching the start of construction after more than two years. For two locals — ranchers Rusty Kemp and Trey Wasserburger — the “construction commencement ceremony” for North Platte’s coming meatpacking plant was especially sweet.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 7
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Jon William "Bill" Nutt, 81, of Curtis, died on Oct. 4, 2022, at his home in Curtis. He was born on Sept. 27, 1941, in Farnam, the son of John…
North Platte Telegraph
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Telegraph
Ricketts speaks at future rail park site
The energy of economic development flowed from the Sustainable Beef groundbreaking at Venue 304 Tuesday afternoon west on Highway 30 to the future rail park site near Hershey. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, along with North Platte and Hershey community leaders, participated in a briefing inside the former Greenbrier facility east of Hershey. Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp., offered a round of thanks to all the supporters of the project.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Development Department reminds public of campaign sign rules
The city of North Platte's Development Department would like to remind all property owners to comply with city ordinance on placing political campaigns signs in their yards. Place campaign signs inside your lot lines and not in city, county or state right-of-way or in clear vision zones. Building inspectors will remove political campaign signs immediately, if found in city, county or state right-of-way.
North Platte Telegraph
Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District gets update on Dawson District deal
HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors received an update on negotiations involving the potential consolidation with the Dawson Public Power District at its monthly meeting on Monday. The main topic of discussion was the configuration of the new board of directors...
North Platte Telegraph
Backers of higher minimum wage speak to mostly empty NPCC room
Substantial raises in Nebraska’s legal minimum wage would help more rural and small-town Nebraskans literally put food on their tables, several people testified Thursday in North Platte. They spoke at the first of two state-mandated hearings moderated by Secretary of State Bob Evnen on the pair of ballot initiatives...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity receives $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo Foundation granted $15,000 to North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity to help build one of several homes in the organizations Buffalo School Neighborhood project. Wells Fargo employees joined other Habitat for Humanity volunteers in building the home for a family of four. North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity...
North Platte Telegraph
Great Plains Health receives statewide excellence award
Great Plains Health in North Platte earned the 2022 Quest for Excellence award from the Nebraska Hospital Association in the non-critical access hospital division, demonstrating its commitment to emergency and heart attack patient care. “Quality and patient care is our top priority — always,” Barb Petersen, the hospital's chief quality...
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
Cases made for, against Nebraska voter ID initiative
Two opposing voices stated their opinions Thursday afternoon on a state initiative to make Nebraska voters present valid photo identification to cast a ballot. Tanya Storer, a Cherry County commissioner who appeared on behalf of state Sen. Julie Slama, and Mike Forsythe, a representative from Civic Nebraska, each addressed Initiative 432 during the 3rd Congressional District hearing in the McDonald-Belton Theatre in North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
Paloucek: Joint property tax hearing did nothing but cost us money
If you are searching for a demonstration of just how performative government budgeting public discourse has become in the Cornhusker state, look no further than the farce that was the joint property tax hearing held at North Platte’s McKinley Education Center last week. Under a new law passed by Nebraska’s Unicameral, local governmental bodies whose property tax request will increase 2% more than percentage of growth in real estate tax valuations were required to present specific data at the hearing. The law requires the hearing to occur between Sept. 17 and 29, months after political subdivisions began working on and holding public discussions about their budgets and only days before the deadline for submitting final budgets — well after any input could have practical impact on any budget.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte girls golf wins A-4 District, qualifies for state meet
Karsen Morrison shot 72 to win, and Abbie Jones shot 83 for second place Tuesday as the North Platte girls golf team won the A-4 District at Lake Maloney Golf Course. The win qualified the team for the state meet. “I felt like coming into this district tournament, we were...
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey volleyball sweeps Sutherland at home
HERSHEY — The Hershey volleyball team swept Sutherland 25-9, 25-17, 25-11 at home on Thursday to move to 14-5 on the season with only five games left. “The girls came out strong, especially in that first set,” Hershey coach Samantha Kennedy said. “They kind of just took care of business. I told them a million times, when they can serve receive, they can do things so well. And they did that.”
North Platte Telegraph
Elwood woman charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder
LEXINGTON — An Elwood woman has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder after she allegedly tried to arrange the murders with an undercover Nebraska State Patrol investigator. Valerie Miller, 39, is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, both are Class 2 felonies.
