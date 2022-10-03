If you are searching for a demonstration of just how performative government budgeting public discourse has become in the Cornhusker state, look no further than the farce that was the joint property tax hearing held at North Platte’s McKinley Education Center last week. Under a new law passed by Nebraska’s Unicameral, local governmental bodies whose property tax request will increase 2% more than percentage of growth in real estate tax valuations were required to present specific data at the hearing. The law requires the hearing to occur between Sept. 17 and 29, months after political subdivisions began working on and holding public discussions about their budgets and only days before the deadline for submitting final budgets — well after any input could have practical impact on any budget.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO