CNPPID gets update on consolidation with Dawson Public Power
HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors received an update on negotiations involving the potential consolidation with the Dawson Public Power District at its monthly meeting on Monday. The main topic of discussion was the configuration of the new board of directors...
Paloucek: Joint property tax hearing did nothing but cost us money
If you are searching for a demonstration of just how performative government budgeting public discourse has become in the Cornhusker state, look no further than the farce that was the joint property tax hearing held at North Platte’s McKinley Education Center last week. Under a new law passed by Nebraska’s Unicameral, local governmental bodies whose property tax request will increase 2% more than percentage of growth in real estate tax valuations were required to present specific data at the hearing. The law requires the hearing to occur between Sept. 17 and 29, months after political subdivisions began working on and holding public discussions about their budgets and only days before the deadline for submitting final budgets — well after any input could have practical impact on any budget.
B Street to close for construction Monday
Western Engineering subcontractor Steel’s Construction will begin street repairs Monday on East B Street between Silber and Eastman avenues. Alternate routes will be necessary, the city said in a press release. Local traffic will be allowed. The city warns people to "use caution around the construction area and observe...
Backers of higher minimum wage speak to mostly empty NPCC room
Substantial raises in Nebraska’s legal minimum wage would help more rural and small-town Nebraskans literally put food on their tables, several people testified Thursday in North Platte. They spoke at the first of two state-mandated hearings moderated by Secretary of State Bob Evnen on the pair of ballot initiatives...
Standiford has 'zero regrets' on termination for abortion-ban initiative work
Melanie Standiford has told countless stories as a print and broadcast journalist for more than two decades, including the last five years with KNOP, the NBC affiliate in North Platte. But after she was quoted in a Flatwater Free Press story about her involvement in a ballot initiative to ban...
City reminds public: Know where you can place political signs
The city of North Platte's Development Department is remindingl property owners to comply with city ordinance on placing political campaign signs in their yards. Place campaign signs inside your lot lines and not in city, county or state right-of-way or in clear vision zones. Building inspectors will remove political campaign signs immediately if found in city, county or state right-of-way.
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte. (2) updates to this series since Updated 46 min ago.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 7
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Jon William "Bill" Nutt, 81, of Curtis, died on Oct. 4, 2022, at his home in Curtis. He was born on Sept. 27, 1941, in Farnam, the son of John…
Letter to the Editor: Gift of Hope thanks fundraiser donors
Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation held its annual fundraiser banquet. The board and members want to thank everyone who attended for their generous donations. The silent auction and the live auction were a huge success. Your contributions will help so many of our local and western Nebraska individuals suffering with the devastation of a cancer diagnosis!
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Annual Sheldon Traveling Exhibition focuses on the road
The 35th year of the Sheldon Statewide Traveling Exhibition offers the beauty of the natural world and how artists and travelers understand their place in it. The annual program tours a collection of Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln around the state. The annual display is the featured exhibit in October at the Prairie Arts Center, Fifth and Jeffers streets in North Platte.
MPCC rodeo team to host timed event jackpots at Kiplinger
The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team will host its annual fall timed event fundraiser at the end of the month at the Kiplinger Arena in McCook. Activities will begin with steer wrestling jackpots and breakaway roping at 6 p.m. Oct. 28. A team roping jackpot is planned for Oct. 29.
Hershey volleyball sweeps Sutherland at home
HERSHEY — The Hershey volleyball team swept Sutherland 25-9, 25-17, 25-11 at home on Thursday to move to 14-5 on the season with only five games left. “The girls came out strong, especially in that first set,” Hershey coach Samantha Kennedy said. “They kind of just took care of business. I told them a million times, when they can serve receive, they can do things so well. And they did that.”
