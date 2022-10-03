ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCCI.com

Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are currently offline. On Monday, MercyOne sent a statement to KCCI, regarding an "IT security incident," that caused them to take some of their systems offline. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use CommonSpirit Health technology as we prepare to integrate...
98.1 KHAK

Midwestern Produce Recalled for the Most Disgusting Reason Imaginable

Eat your veggies! They're good for you. So good for you. Well, unless it's being recalled. Then, maybe not so much. Unfortunately, that's the case with this story, which comes to us from a farm in Michigan. Now, we love our farmers. As we speak, combines are rolling across the fields of opportunity here in Iowa. This story focuses now on field or sweet corn. Not on soybeans, but on produce. As mentioned, those "healthy" vegetables.
ESPN Sioux Falls

This City in Iowa Is among the Most Educated in America

If you're looking to surround yourself with a bunch of smart people, one city in Iowa is one of the best places in the country to head to. 24/7 Wall St., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, zeroed in on the most educated cities in the country, with the highest percentage of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
97X

Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
weareiowa.com

Iowa Safe Schools' Spirit Awards - SOLD OUT - But, you can still bid on GREAT auction items online!

The Iowa Safe Schools' Spirit Awards is an annual gala dedicated to recognizing the successes of our LGBTQ community, friends and allies. This yearly event is a time to applaud the work of our partners, community members, and students who work everyday to inspire positive change. Damian J. Thompson visits to talk about the 13th annual event and what a difference it makes in the lives of all involved including the more than10,000 school children the program reaches. The Event is Crucial to raising money to support students and this year the event is SOLD OUT! But, you can still help by bidding on the 30 incredible gift baskets that are available online on the Iowa Safe Schools' Spirit Awards Facebook Page.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision

An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ESPN Sioux Falls

Elusive White Buffalo Spotted in Iowa

As seen in most of the animal kingdom, white buffalo are exceedingly rare. In fact, only one in every ten million is born this way. But at least one of these elusive animals is fairly easy to find if you know where to look. Tucked away in western Iowa is...
Radio Iowa

Harvest, hunting put deer on the move in Iowa

An Iowa DNR deer research specialist says several factors are causing deer to be more active this time of year and motorists should be on the lookout. The first bowhunting season is underway and Jace Elliott says that is one thing that will increase movements. “It certainly will. You know, as more hunters enter the woods, it will slightly disrupt your movements. And yeah, we will see deer maybe change their habits a bit due to hunting pressure,” Elliott says.
kwit.org

NEWS 10.5.22: Tyson Plans to Close Local Corporate Offices, VIBE Academy Update, The Big Give Raises $190,000, and More

Tyson Foods is moving corporate staff members to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. This announcement means the closure of offices in Dakota Dunes and the loss of 500 local executive jobs. Tyson says stays two other offices in Illinois will also move to Springdale in an effort to consolidate 1,000 corporate positions into one location.
kiow.com

Governor Kim Reynolds Declares October as “Co-op Month in Iowa”

October has been declared “Co-Op Month in Iowa” by Kim Reynolds. In the proclamation, the Governor mentions:. Concern for the community is a core guiding cooperative principle. Cooperatives dedicate substantial human and financial resources to serve their communities beyond their core business functions, including: charitable giving that meets...
KELOLAND TV

Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
kniakrls.com

Three Local Women Plead Guilty to Fraud in Federal Case

Three local women arrested more than two years ago in connection to an international online fraud scheme by the Federal Bureau of Investigation all have changed their pleas to guilty. Marilyn Sterk of Otley, Jennifer Sterk of Pella, and Teresa Sterk of Knoxville were arrested in February 2020 on a...
KCRG.com

Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed

CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - Five Iowa restaurants are vying for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin, including two locations in eastern Iowa. The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the finalists in honor of National Pork Month. The finalists are:. Corydon - Ludlow’s Steakhouse. Massena - Main Street Bar &...
IOWA STATE

