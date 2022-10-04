The newest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is a fan favorite thanks to the long-awaited appearance of a certain horned hero, but the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil isn't the only exciting thing to happen in the show's penultimate episode. There was an appearance by Leap-Frog, Jen/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) finally wore her super suit, and much more. There was also a little moment that felt like a nod to Wolverine, which wouldn't be a first for the series. In the show's second episode, Jen is scrolling through the Internet and her screen shows an article in the margins titled, "Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl." In the latest episode, Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) is helping Jen get ready for a gala and she holds the makeup brushes in her hands like claws.

