How did former Auburn stars Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler fare in their first NBA preseason game?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 2 days ago

Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler went crazy in their first NBA preseason game.

Smith and the Houston Rockets beat the San Antonio Spurs 134 to 96. While Kessler and the Utah Jazz lost their opener to the Toronto Raptors 114 to 82.

Let's look at how Smith and Kessler played in their debuts.

Jabari Smith

In his game against the Spurs, Smith played 24 minutes, scoring 21 points. He was eight for 15 from the field and five of eight from beyond the arc. He also added eight rebounds and two assists to his monster NBA debut. Smith looks like a pro out there making Kevin Durant-Esque step-back jump shots. Smith definitely made the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder wonder why they passed on him with his performance in this game. The people of Houston, Texas, are thrilled that Smith slipped down to the number three pick to become a Rocket. This game was a perfect way for Smith to start his professional career.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Walker Kessler

The best way to describe Kessler's night was efficient. He played 14 minutes, going five for seven from the field scoring 11 points. He also added four rebounds to his outing. Kessler looks to be the second center on the roster for the Jazz behind Lauri Markkanen, meaning he will get a good amount of playing time in his rookie season. Kessler has the making to be a great big man in the NBA thanks to his ability to score around the rim and shot-blocking. The Jazz got a steal receiving Kessler in a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

© Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

