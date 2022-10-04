ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man charged with shooting squeegee workers who allegedly stole $2,200 from his mother

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man was recently arrested for allegedly coaxing squeegee workers into his truck and taking them to a home in West Baltimore and shooting them, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.Zhamiel Dixon, 26, was taken into custody on Sept. 21 after he allegedly shot two people in an alley on May 19. He has been charged with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.Documents revealed two men and a teenager were squeegeeing at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane in May when Dixon pulled...
foxbaltimore.com

Woman shot in the leg in northwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a woman was shot in the leg in northwest Baltimore last night. Police say they were called to the 4700 block of Pimlico Road just after 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a 32-year-old woman who had been shot....
Wbaltv.com

Student assaulted outside of Perry Hall High School, police say

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Perry Hall High School was placed on a brief lockout after a student was assaulted outside the school Thursday. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the back area of the school just before 2 p.m. for the assault. The student was taken to an area...
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies 8 days after being shot, say police; victim identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a man who was shot in late September and died a week later. Police say 31-year-old Robert Taylor was the person who was shot at the intersection of 4th Street and Patapsco Avenue in South Baltimore's Brooklyn section. Police said he had been shot in the neck.
fox5dc.com

Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police

LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
CBS Baltimore

Carroll County man accused of killing, dismembering father

BALTIMORE -- A Westminster man is charged with murdering and dismembering his father and leaving him on the side of a road in Carroll County on Sunday night.Ravi Pansuriya, 29, is charged with first-and second-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Maganbhai Pansuriya.The remains of Maganbhai Pansuriya was found Sunday night on the shoulder of Medford Road and Route 31. The local doctor was allegedly stabbed 38 times and was dismembered, prosecutors say. The State's Attorney in Carroll County said there did "not appear to be anything that set (Ravi) off," and called the crime a "vicious, brutal killing."  Prosecutors told the...
foxbaltimore.com

2 dead, 2 others injured within an hour overnight, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say that two people are dead and two others are injured in two separate incidents in Baltimore overnight. Just after 1 a.m., police were called to a home the 1400 block of North Central Avenue in east Baltimore. When officers arrived, they say they found a 43-year-old man who had been stabbed, according to investigators.
CBS Baltimore

Body-warn camera released of deadly officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE - Body-worn camera footage was released from last month's officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County.Officials said 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins Sr., from Harwood, was shot by police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call on Sept. 17.The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sands Road in Harwood.A woman told first responders that her husband had tried to strangle her and she escaped," Anne Arundel County police said. "A female called in stating that her husband had strangled her with some form of ligature and that she was able to escape and make her way to a neighbor's house where she called...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officials: Man arrested after his father was found stabbed, dismembered in Maryland

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A son has been arrested after his father was stabbed and dismembered in Maryland, officials say. According to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday evening, deputies were called out to a house in Westminister, Maryland, for a missing person report. While they were at the house, other deputies were notified about a motorist of a “suspicious condition” at New Windsor Pike.
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in West Baltimore triple shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and two others were injured overnight in a shooting in West Baltimore, police said. Officers heard gunfire around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday and found a man shot multiple times in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two men, 22 and 24, walked into an area hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they were shot on the same block. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
