Effective: 2022-10-06 13:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-06 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 215 PM MST At 139 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kings Ranch, or near Gold Canyon, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Kings Ranch and Gold Camp. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 199 and 208. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO