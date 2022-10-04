Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Two New Faces Vie For Hopkinsville Ward 8 Seat
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 8 hopefuls would both bring a fresh perspective to the governoring body as neither has served before. During the Wednesday night, League of Women Voter forums Democrat Twila Dillard and Republican Terry Meeks discussed their visions. Dillard says her priorities would be getting to know the...
whopam.com
Tuesday is deadline to register to vote in November election
The deadline to register to vote in the November General Election is only days away and there’s still a little time left to request a mail-in absentee ballot if you need to vote that way. Christian County Clerk Mike Kem appeared on WHOP Wednesday morning and reminded that if...
wkdzradio.com
Ward One Hopkinsville City Council Candidates Discuss Future
Plans for future growth and looking to improve existing programs and infrastructure are among priorities for Ward One Hopkinsville City Council candidates. Incumbent Councilwoman Natasha Francis and challenger Vance Smith discussed a number of issues during the first Hopkinsville League of Women Voters Forum Monday in the Hopkinsville City Council Chambers.
whvoradio.com
Council Approves Annexation Of 612 Acres Into City Limits
Hopkinsville City Council moved forward with the annexation of over 600 acres on John Rivers Road — associated with Commerce Park Phase II — into the city limits at Tuesday night’s meeting. The council unanimously approved the annexation on the first reading after Mayor Wendell Lynch explained...
clarksvillenow.com
Wanda Smith running for re-election to Clarksville City Council, Ward 6
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Wanda Smith has announced she is running for re-election to the Clarksville City Council in Ward 6. Smith was born and raised in Clarksville and is a 1976 graduate of Clarksville High School. She has served on the council for eight years and is currently mayor pro tem.
No threat to Webster County schools
WEBSTER CO. (WEHT) – Officials in Webster County are getting the word out that there is no threat to any of the district’s schools. The assistant superintendent says a parent dropped off a student this morning at Webster County Middle School. The parent was carrying a gun and had a permit to carry the weapon. […]
whopam.com
After-hours access to EPO filing unavailable at Justice Center
Twenty-four hour access to Emergency Protective Orders for females in the community is temporarily on hold, as circumstances with those being able to provide that service has changed. According to a news release from the Christian County Circuit Clerk’s Office, it has been determined that the Circuit Clerk’s Office is...
whopam.com
HRC Unity Breakfast coming up Oct. 27
The Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Unity Breakfast is about three weeks away and there’s still tickets and table sponsorships available. Executive Director Idalia Luna says it’s 7:30 a.m. Thursday, October 27 at the Bruce Convention Center with a theme focused on kindness. All of the traditional awards will...
Looking for the Bell Witch? She’s headed for Hopkinsville twice before Halloween
It’s Bell Witch season in Hopkinsville, and there are a couple of opportunities right before Halloween to hear local storytellers recount the 200-year-old ghost story. The first event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Jeffers Bend, where Christian County historian William T. Turner will lead the presentation for Torchlight Tales. Then at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, educator and writer Wayne Goolsby will share the story during a chili supper at the old St. Elmo schoolhouse.
wnky.com
Logan Co.’s Tobacco & Heritage Fest final events are here! Will you be there?
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – Logan County natives are celebrating “a tradition dating back over 80 years and counting”. The Logan County KY Tobacco & Heritage Festival is finally back in full swing after the pandemic. “It’s just a longstanding tradition here in Logan County that we look forward...
WBKO
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On Aug. 1, the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on Aug. 12 the company implemented a rule that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
whopam.com
Don Bullen
(Age 80, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Monday October 10th at 12noon at Restoration House Family Worship Center. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Sunday from 4pm to 8pm at the church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Green River Correctional Complex officer charged with promoting contraband
A corrections officer for the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City has been charged in connection with illegal drugs entering the facility. According to a news release, 24-year-old Austin Jarvis of Central City was charged with first-degree promoting contraband by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force in connection with an investigation between federal and state agencies. The investigation stemmed from illegal contraband being brought inside the prison—drugs and other contraband continue to be a issue for the safety of officers and inmates at jails and prisons.
kentuckytoday.com
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
whvoradio.com
22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County
The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Wreck
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Liberty Street Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm 55-year-old Timothy Vandiver of Crofton was westbound on East 9th Street when his van hit a car in front of him driven by 22-year-old Alexis Trice.
whopam.com
Salvation Army looking for bell ringers, signups continue for angel tree
The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is preparing for the Christmas season and there are ways you can sign up to help or to receive assistance if your family is in need. The Angel Tree program provides a better Christmas to children zero to 12 and seniors 62 and up who are in need and Lt. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says you can apply to get a name on the Angel Tree online at saangeltree.org.
whopam.com
Joetta Stewart
(Age 55) Funeral service will be Friday October 7th at 11am at St. Paul Baptist Church in Guthrie. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Russellville. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Music in the Park coming up Saturday in Pembroke
Music in the Park is coming up this weekend in Pembroke. District 6 Christian Fiscal Court Magistrate Phillip Peterson is hosting the family-friendly event from 12 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pembroke Park with Hopkinsville native Rachel Crick, who will be performing country, Christian, and jazz music. Crick now...
WBKO
Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor confirmed that different law enforcement law agencies recovered a vehicle from Green River Tuesday night. Around 6 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded with the Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown after a vehicle was found in the water by a boat sonar.
