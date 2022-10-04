The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is preparing for the Christmas season and there are ways you can sign up to help or to receive assistance if your family is in need. The Angel Tree program provides a better Christmas to children zero to 12 and seniors 62 and up who are in need and Lt. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says you can apply to get a name on the Angel Tree online at saangeltree.org.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO