Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his style now that it’s Geno Smith authoring drives on the field.
Raleigh News & Observer
After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout. Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.
Tri-City Herald
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Raleigh News & Observer
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said for years that he envisions his ideal quarterback as a “point guard.”. Before the 2022 season started, and as the Seahawks prepared for their season-opening matchup against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, Carroll was asked just what that meant. It was a verbose response, and it’s something Carroll’s obviously thought a lot about.
numberfire.com
The Denver Broncos listed quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder) as a limited participant on their Monday injury report for their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. What It Means:. Wilson reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in the final drive of the team's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas...
NFL Analysis Network
One of the most surprising performances thus far in the 2022 NFL season has been that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had the opportunity to win the starting job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason for a package that included quarterback Drew Lock.
2 weeks ago Seattle’s offense hadn’t scored a point in 6 quarters. Some wanted Drew Lock to start. Now, Smith is best in the NFC.
Yardbarker
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner has over 1,400 career tackles, but one that won't show up in the stat sheet will stick with him - and the recipient - for some time.
NFL・
WILD CARD SERIES American League Cleveland vs. Tampa Bay ...
MLB・
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny has been outstanding since taking over the starting role in the backfield. Following his best game of the season, Penny opened up on his successes of late, as well as the injury struggles he battled early on in his career and the toll that had on him. Via Gregg Bell of the News Tribune, Penny got brutally honest on the injuries which plagued his career early on, revealing that he felt like he was letting the fanbase and team down.
Yardbarker
The Seattle Seahawks get back in the win column in what ended up being an offensive explosion from both teams. Not only did the two teams combine to score 93 points but it was a close game. If you read the opponent preview for the game against Detroit you’ll know...
numberfire.com
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Penny, who had his shoulders heavily wrapped when he met with media after last week's eruption (17 carries, 151 yards, 2 touchdowns), was only seen working off to the side at Wednesday's practice. The Seahawks might just be managing Penny's reps ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, but his Thursday status should provide more clarity. Rookie second-rounder Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas would likely split backfield duties on Sunday if Penny was unavailable.
One of the more exciting and heart-warming stories of the 2022 NFL season has been the incredible play of Geno Smith. The tradition is to overreact in Week 1, and that’s what many did as the Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.” The win was capped off with Smith’s mic drop line, “They wrote me off. I ain’t write back, though.”
