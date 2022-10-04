ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc

By Lily Dallow
 2 days ago
LOMPOC, Calif. – Two motorcyclists were air lifted to trauma centers following a motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in the 1300 block of North H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Police said that officers were dispatched at 2:39 p.m. Monday to find the two people down with injuries.

The officers learned that the motorcycle was splinting lanes while traffic was stopped, when the rear passenger stood up and caused the motorcycle driver to lose balance, according to police.

Lompoc police said that the driver then fell, which caused both occupants to fall into lane two – between a trailer and the semi-truck.

When the light turned green, police said that the semi-truck drove off, dragging the motorcycle and both occupants behind.

The truck driver felt the trailer move, looked back in his mirror, saw the motorcyclists, and immediately stopped and called the police, according to the department.

Police said that the passenger and the rider were airlifted to trauma centers regarding injuries sustained to their legs, and that alcohol and drugs did not seem to be a factor in the accident.

The Lompoc Police Department asked that anyone with more information on this accident contact the department through their website here.

For more information on this accident, click here.

Paso Robles Daily News

Man dies in single-vehicle accident on Highway 101

Accident occurred Friday night north of Highway 46. – On Friday at approximately10:34 p.m., a 32-year-old male driver from San Luis Obispo was traveling in a Nissan northbound on Highway-101, north of Highway 46 at approximately 65 miles per hour. For undetermined reasons, he allowed his vehicle to drift to the left over the solid yellow line and onto the rumble strip. He then turned his wheel to the right, traveling across the northbound right-hand lane, and then entered the left-hand lane again, turning the vehicle back to the left, causing the vehicle to lose traction and slide towards the dirt shoulder.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
