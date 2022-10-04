Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Two motorcyclists were air lifted to trauma centers following a motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in the 1300 block of North H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Police said that officers were dispatched at 2:39 p.m. Monday to find the two people down with injuries.

The officers learned that the motorcycle was splinting lanes while traffic was stopped, when the rear passenger stood up and caused the motorcycle driver to lose balance, according to police.

Lompoc police said that the driver then fell, which caused both occupants to fall into lane two – between a trailer and the semi-truck.

When the light turned green, police said that the semi-truck drove off, dragging the motorcycle and both occupants behind.

The truck driver felt the trailer move, looked back in his mirror, saw the motorcyclists, and immediately stopped and called the police, according to the department.

Police said that the passenger and the rider were airlifted to trauma centers regarding injuries sustained to their legs, and that alcohol and drugs did not seem to be a factor in the accident.

The Lompoc Police Department asked that anyone with more information on this accident contact the department through their website here.

