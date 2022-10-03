Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ starter to miss rest of the season after Tuesday’s news
Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, Nick Eatman from DallasCowboys.com reported. In order to fill the need, the Cowboys are signing Matt Overton (126 games played) and Tucker...
Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid’s comment should terrify every NFL defense
I think the Kansas City Chiefs showed on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that they are the best offense in the league. We all knew they could move the ball up and down the field by throwing it, but on Sunday they were also able to run it.
Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62?
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
atozsports.com
How Brian Kelly may have made a big mistake this week ahead of LSU’s matchup with Tennessee
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly may have made a big mistake this week ahead of his team’s matchup with the Tennessee Vols. Kelly met with reporters earlier this week to discuss LSU’s upcoming game against Tennessee. The first-year Tigers head coach told reporters that he’s urged LSU...
atozsports.com
Former Alabama star makes it clear how he feels about the Vols the rest of the season
A former Alabama star had a pretty strong take this week on the Tennesee Vols and what he expects from UT the rest of the season. Former Crimson Tide safety Roman Harper, a two-time NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion, said on the SEC Network this past week that he thinks Tennessee will end up winning 11 games this season.
atozsports.com
Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player
The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
atozsports.com
Saints’ defense just got even scarier as they add former All-Pro
The New Orleans Saints have a very good defense on paper, with star names all across the board. They already have one of the best defensive back units in the league, and it just got even scarier. On Tuesday, the Saints added former All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who is...
atozsports.com
National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets
There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel offers final update on Vols WR Cedric Tillman before LSU game
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Thursday for the final time before UT’s game against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge this weekend. Heupel was asked about the status of wide receiver Cedric Tillman ahead of the LSU game. Tillman missed the Vols’ win...
atozsports.com
Bills’ Von Miller spills the tea on one of the NFL’s hottest mysteries
Von Miller is back at it again. Miller has been incredibly vocal since joining the Bills about his recruitment of O’Dell Beckham Jr. The two were teammates with the Rams during their most recent Super Bowl victory. After many months, Miller has finally come clean on some huge developments...
atozsports.com
ESPN points out trend that should be troubling to Tennessee Vols fans ahead of LSU game
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Kick-off is set for 11:00 AM CT. The early kick time has been pointed out as an advantage for Tennessee because they’ll avoid the wild night crowd at Tiger Stadium that’s notorious for being extremely rowdy.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Cole Beasley retires from a career that never should’ve happened
Cole Beasley’s career almost didn’t happen. As a high-school recruit, the little-sized kid from Little Elm, Texas, received only two offers to play college football. That’s the same number of stars that accompanied his name as a high-school recruit. To this day, if you fire up his Rivals recruiting profile, you’ll see Beasley’s name but no picture of him.
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement
Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL.Adrian Curiel/Unsplash. Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel will be unleashing a new weapon against LSU
We’ve all seen Tennessee’s secondary struggle this season. The Vols coughed up 453 yards passing against Florida. They rank dead last in the SEC in passing defense, giving up almost 310 yards per game through the air. To pile onto those unfortunate facts, the defensive back unit took...
