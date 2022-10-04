Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Final Fantasy and Assassin's Creed Are Joining Magic: The Gathering
Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed will be joining the planes of Magic: The Gathering. Announced during Hasbro’s Investor Day, as reported by Dicebreaker, the upcoming partnerships will see characters from both Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed head to the popular trading card game. Wizards of the Coast...
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
Gamespot
Babylon's Fall Dev "Extremely Sorry" For Fans' Disappointment, But Won't Give Up On Live-Service Games
Bayonetta developer Platinum Games' CEO has apologized for letting fans down with the company's newest game, Babylon's Fall. The game launched in March 2022 and its servers are shutting down in February 2023. Speaking to VGC, Atsushi Inaba said the team has learned from the experience and won't abandon plans...
Gamespot
God Of War: Ragnarok Leak Reveals Possible Playtime
A new leak revealed a possible approximate playtime for God of War: Ragnarok that indicates the game could include more side quests than its predecessor. According to a report from Insider Gaming, God of War: Ragnarok will take approximately 40 hours to complete. To be clear, this includes side quests. A straight shot through the main story will take around 20 hours. The report also claims that around three and a half hours of the main story's total runtime is made up of cutscenes. As for the 20 hours devoted to side quests, only one hour will be cutscenes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Capcom Indicated That A New Game Would Be Released, But Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition With The Shadows Of Rose DLC Will Be Released Next Month
Capcom employees have stated that the “Shadows of Rose” downloadable content for Resident Evil: Village was developed by taking the spotlight off of Chris Redfield. Fans of one of 2021’s best horror games are eager for updates on the survival game or any confirmation of a sequel. Although the latter will have some additional capabilities in the future, the former is currently in development.
Gamespot
24 Overwatch Heroes That Never Made The Cut
Stu here to dive into the development and evolution of the Overwatch Roster. In the last 6 years Overwatch’s heroes have become some of the most iconic characters in video games, and it's been fascinating to explore all the different design elements and deliberate choices the team made to create such a unique roster of characters. With the addition of more heroes at launch and many more updates coming with Overwatch 2, I cannot wait to see the new types of heroes that Blizzard can cook up.
epicstream.com
Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel 'Project Orion' Release Date Prediction, Plot, Gameplay Details, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know
The controversial history of Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't seem to have disheartened CD Projekt Red's ambitions to expand their popular open-world sci-fi RPG. On Oct. 4, the Polish studio announced a sequel is coming at some point, and it's currently codenamed Project Orion. The news was announced alongside the developer's plans to release a game based on the studio's first brand new IP and an entire Witcher sequel trilogy over six years starting with Polaris.
Gamespot
The Latest Humble Bundle Is Great For RPG Fans
Humble Bundle’s new RPG Legends: Baldur’s Gate & Beyond bundle packs up to $205-worth of excellent RPG gaming for just $20. The bundle offers multiple payment tiers, each with a different selection of games. The highest tier includes Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and the enhanced editions of several classic CRPGs like Planescape: Torment, Baldur’s Gate I and II, Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures, plus some DLC packs for $20. You also get a 20% off coupon for Mythforce on the Epic Games Store if you spend $10 or more on the bundle. The full list of games included in each payment tier is listed below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
We've Reached Peak Battle Pass, And I Can No Longer Keep Up With My Favorite Games
This week, I played my first-ever round of Overwatch. I was immediately impressed by the game's synergistic class-based elements, and how a well-oiled machine of a team can quickly dismantle the opposition. I also loved the colors and art direction and the obviously thoughtful map design. It didn't take long for me to believe the hype--even if this much-anticipated sequel is perhaps too close to the original in certain ways. Still, for new eyes like mine, Overwatch 2 has been a revelation, but has also provided another look at something that has been consuming too much of my free time already: the battle pass.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Servers Face Long Queues, Leaving Many Unable To Play
Overwatch 2 servers have been live since October 4, but you may not realize that if you try to start the game. Following a series of DDoS attacks, Blizzard's new game has faced extremely long wait times, disconnections, and player-queues that have reached quadruple digits. Blizzard says the issues are beginning to resolve, but it still isn't clear when you will be able to easily access the game.
makeuseof.com
10 Wii U Games to Buy Before the Wii U eShop Closes
All good things must come to an end. And sadly, this is about to be the case for Nintendo's Wii U eShop. The Wii U eShop will close for good in March 2023 and will take with it many games that still have a lot of life to give. Many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Aftershow Seasonal Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile released its third battle pass of the season earlier this week alongside the launch of its Aftershow update. The mobile game's second season won't officially come to an end until October 18, based on the countdown timer located on the battle pass page. This new update functions as a "filler season" of sorts, with a shortened battle pass and no new legend joining the squad this time around.
Gamespot
Need For Speed Unbound Confirmed In Reveal Trailer, Launching In December, Has Anime Elements
After a series of leaks, rumors, and reports, EA has officially unveiled Need for Speed Unbound. As rumored, the game appears to feature anime elements that certainly make it stand out from past entries. The trailer, featuring A$AP Rocky, provides a first look at the racing game and what it'll...
Gamespot
Hideo Kojima Teases New Project With Nothing But Question Words
Hideo Kojima has once again teased his upcoming project, albeit with a slight elaboration on an already-released cryptic image. On September 15, the Kojima Productions website updated with the image of a silhouetted face, lit from behind so that facial features cannot be seen. The image is superimposed with the text "Who Am I?" In the darkness at the bottom of the image, there is a peculiar symbol resembling double doors, as well as the Kojima Productions logo. The original release of the image prompted speculation that the face belonged to Elle Fanning, but the identity of the figure has yet to be revealed. Today, Kojima shared the same image with this accompanying text, "The answer to 'WHO' at TGS will be in the next 'WHERE'."
Gamespot
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Introduces Custom TMs
With only a few more weeks to go until it launches on November 18, a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has gone live. While previous teasers showed off toxic monkeys, new battle footage, and gameplay mechanics that make your pocket monster shine bright like a diamond, today's trailer is a deeper dive into the Paldea region.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Festival Of Light Marks Morelull And Shiinotic's Debut, Xerneas's Return
Those waiting for Niantic to shed some light on the next big Pokemon Go event are in luck, as the company has released details on the Festival of Light, which begins October 14 at 10 AM local time and runs until October 17 at 8 PM local time. Morelull and...
Why Genshin Impact players are mad at Hoyoverse over endgame content
Genshin Impact players are divided over what fun endgame content looks like
Gamespot
This $20 Xbox Live Gold Bundle Includes 8 Game Development Courses
If you're looking to re-up your Xbox Live Gold subscription, GameSpot Deals has a great bundle promotion right now that's worth checking out. For just $20, you can get three months of Xbox Live Gold and eight online classes focused on introductory game development. Considering Xbox Live Gold normally costs $25 for three months, you're getting a deal just on the subscription. The online courses really sweeten the pot, since these are regularly priced at more than $20 each.
Gamespot
Splatter - Zombiecalypse Now
Sign In to follow. Follow Splatter - Zombiecalypse Now, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Comments / 0