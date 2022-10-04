TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Tuesday morning to prepare for a road contest at NC State. The 'Noles and Wolfpack will face off in Raleigh on Saturday night. The Seminoles are coming off their first setback of the season, a 31-21 loss to Wake Forest. The media had video access to the first two practice periods on Tuesday. Noles247 has compiled clips from practice, including videos of Robert Scott Jr., Mycah Pittman, Jordan Travis, and others. See the full highlights here:

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO