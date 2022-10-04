ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Game Preview: Louisville visits Virginia

Louisville (2-3 overall, 0-3 ACC) visits Virginia (2-3, 0-2) on Saturday at noon. In addition to both programs seeking its first ACC win of the season, the Cardinals enter the contest with plenty of added storylines. UofL head coach Scott Satterfield is not only on the hot seat, but he's...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Tale of the Tape: Louisville at Virginia

The Virginia Cavaliers return home Saturday as they welcome the Louisville Cardinals to Scott Stadium for its homecoming game. The game is scheduled for a noon kickoff and will be televised on the ACC Network. The Hoo’s are coming off a two-game road trip that saw them go 0-2 capped...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

WATCH: Clips from FSU's First Practice of NC State Game Week

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Tuesday morning to prepare for a road contest at NC State. The 'Noles and Wolfpack will face off in Raleigh on Saturday night. The Seminoles are coming off their first setback of the season, a 31-21 loss to Wake Forest. The media had video access to the first two practice periods on Tuesday. Noles247 has compiled clips from practice, including videos of Robert Scott Jr., Mycah Pittman, Jordan Travis, and others. See the full highlights here:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Georgia Tech Week Six

After picking up conference win No. 1 last weekend over Virginia, Mike Elko takes his team on the road for another Coastal Division battle as the Blue Devils play Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta, GA. While Elko is in his first year at Duke, interim Yellow Jackets' head coach Brent Key is an even more green program leader after stepping in for fired Geoff Collins last weekend.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

How FSU matches up with NCSU on film

Florida State Football is entering one of the toughest stretches that any team will face this season. FSU already dropped its first of three straight ranked matchups to Wake Forest and now has to respond on the road at NC State. NC State is an incredibly solid team with one...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

