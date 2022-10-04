Read full article on original website
Related
ACC football power rankings: Clemson solidifies top spot, chaos reigns in ugly bottom half of conference
In a matchup of the top-two teams in last week’s ACC power rankings, Clemson defeated NC State 30-20, sending a message as to who runs the league. D.J. Uiagalelei was once again fantastic, as the Tigers converted two NC State turnovers into 10 points which proved to be the difference maker in the top 10 matchup.
Game Preview: Louisville visits Virginia
Louisville (2-3 overall, 0-3 ACC) visits Virginia (2-3, 0-2) on Saturday at noon. In addition to both programs seeking its first ACC win of the season, the Cardinals enter the contest with plenty of added storylines. UofL head coach Scott Satterfield is not only on the hot seat, but he's...
ACC Moves Baseball Tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament (...)
Tale of the Tape: Louisville at Virginia
The Virginia Cavaliers return home Saturday as they welcome the Louisville Cardinals to Scott Stadium for its homecoming game. The game is scheduled for a noon kickoff and will be televised on the ACC Network. The Hoo’s are coming off a two-game road trip that saw them go 0-2 capped...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NC State DC Tony Gibson on Clemson loss, FSU challenge
NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson spoke with members of the media following practice Tuesday ahead of the Pack's home meeting with Florida State.
Scheyer, Roach, Grandison to represent Duke at ACC Tipoff next week
Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, along with junior guard Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Charlotte, N.C. Scheyer is set to attend his first ACC Tipoff as head coach of the...
Preview: Duke (4-1, 1-0) will look to inch closer to post season eligibility against Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1)
After posting the team's first league victory in more than a year and first under new head coach Mike Elko last week, the Blue Devils will hit the road on Saturday to face Georgia Tech. Whereas Duke has enjoyed a wildly successful start to the Elko era after making an...
Virginia Attendees Announced for ACC Basketball Tip-Off
See which student-athletes will be representing the UVA men's and women's basketball teams at the ACC Tip-Off event in Charlotte next week
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Clips from FSU's First Practice of NC State Game Week
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Tuesday morning to prepare for a road contest at NC State. The 'Noles and Wolfpack will face off in Raleigh on Saturday night. The Seminoles are coming off their first setback of the season, a 31-21 loss to Wake Forest. The media had video access to the first two practice periods on Tuesday. Noles247 has compiled clips from practice, including videos of Robert Scott Jr., Mycah Pittman, Jordan Travis, and others. See the full highlights here:
How to Watch: Duke vs Georgia Tech Week Six
After picking up conference win No. 1 last weekend over Virginia, Mike Elko takes his team on the road for another Coastal Division battle as the Blue Devils play Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta, GA. While Elko is in his first year at Duke, interim Yellow Jackets' head coach Brent Key is an even more green program leader after stepping in for fired Geoff Collins last weekend.
Virginia Soccer Teams Set for Top 5 ACC Showdowns at Klockner
Both the UVA women's and men's soccer teams will take on top-5 ranked ACC opponents on Thursday and Friday at Klockner Stadium
How FSU matches up with NCSU on film
Florida State Football is entering one of the toughest stretches that any team will face this season. FSU already dropped its first of three straight ranked matchups to Wake Forest and now has to respond on the road at NC State. NC State is an incredibly solid team with one...
Comments / 0