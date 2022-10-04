ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County Schools offers counseling after student killed in stolen vehicle crash

By Annie Mapp
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myErR_0iKjm09N00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Schools had crisis counselors available on Monday following the death of a student over the weekend.

1 teen dead, 2 injured after crashing stolen car in St. Pete, sheriff says

15-year-old Mario Bonilla was killed in a stolen vehicle crash on 62nd Avenue North on Sunday, according to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

The teenager attended Northeast High School.

Two other students in the vehicle during the crash attend St. Petersburg High School.

PCSO is expected to release more information regarding the crash on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 12

rob
2d ago

Counseling for the school kids who stole the car with friends?…. I’m sure he was in line to make valedictorian?…. I’d bet nobody in school even knew him,… he probably never went!

Reply(2)
11
Dede Doublelutz
2d ago

They stole a car…drove it too fast…killed one and possibly 2, not sure why kids would need to be counseled about this…SMH

Reply
8
t.dove
2d ago

hopefully they were taught the valuable lesson of what happens when you choose thug life

Reply
11
