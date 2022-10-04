Pinellas County Schools offers counseling after student killed in stolen vehicle crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Schools had crisis counselors available on Monday following the death of a student over the weekend.

15-year-old Mario Bonilla was killed in a stolen vehicle crash on 62nd Avenue North on Sunday, according to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

The teenager attended Northeast High School.

Two other students in the vehicle during the crash attend St. Petersburg High School.

PCSO is expected to release more information regarding the crash on Tuesday.

