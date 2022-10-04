Read full article on original website
WSET
The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change speed limit
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change the speed limit throughout the town. This vote took place on September 6. The town said that staff immediately met with VDOT officials to advise them of this decision and requested that VDOT reduce the speed limit in the county.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Planning Commission approves permits for Halesford Harbour projects in Moneta
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In February 2019, Stewart Garland acquired Halesford Harbour, and in 2021, Garland acquired the 15942 Moneta Road parcel. Now, Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC is working to obtain two special use permits make significant changes to the areas. A public hearing went before the Bedford...
pcpatriot.com
Light the Courthouse Pink ceremony is Wednesday, Oct. 12
You are invited to the Light the Courthouse Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Ceremony on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 6:45 p.m. on the lawn of the Stone Courthouse, located at 52 W Main Street, in the town of Pulaski. The ceremony is hosted by Pulaski County.
pcpatriot.com
Town of Pulaski moves to reduce speeds coming into town
The Town Council voted on September 6th to change the speed limit to 35 mph throughout the town. Staff immediately met with VDOT officials to advise them of this decision and requested that VDOT reduce the speed in the county on Rt 11 north and south and Rt 99 as they approach the town limits. VDOT agreed to a speed reduction and will be processing that change hopefully in the near future.
Disaster relief announced for Southwest Virginia, no individual checks yet
Federal relief will be issued for local governments attempting to rebuild in Southwest Virginia after devastating flash flooding in July.
wjhl.com
Driving adventures on the “Back of the Dragon” in Tazewell County, Virginia
Larry Davidson, Founder of the “Back of the Dragon”, talks about this amazing 32-mile ride between Tazewell and Marion, Va. that features 438 curves!. For more information call 276-979-4288 or go to backofthedragon.com.
Ridership on Amtrak’s Roanoke / Virginia Routes Hits Record Level Again
The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have reported that ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported trains in Virginia saw record ridership in August, topping the previous record set in July. For the month of August, 119,280 passengers traveled on all four state-supported routes which is an increase of 8.2 percent over the 110,256 that traveled […]
thecarrollnews.com
Locals witness delegate dust-up
Early gives first-hand account of incident between Williams, March. Wren Williams speaks to a crowd of Carroll County Republicans at Contender’s in Hillsville in April of this year. The shove heard round Southwest Virginia has led to assault charges filed against a state delegate hoping to represent Carroll County,...
wvtf.org
New rail plan includes Amtrak to New River Valley, but excludes Bristol
A new plan for developing passenger and freight rail infrastructure across Virginia was released last week by Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (or DRPT). The plan includes details for 174 total rail projects totaling $5.8 billion, but leaves out funding for an expansion of Amtrak passenger trains from the New River Valley into Bristol. In an emailed statement to Radio IQ, a spokesperson for DRPT said “There is no funding at this time to support expanding passenger rail to Bristol.”
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County resuming shut-offs for unpaid water bills
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Service Authority is warning customers that unpaid water bills will soon result in a water cutoff. Water bills that are underpaid for more than 90 days will be cut off later in the month. “The last thing we want to do is...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County YMCA temporarily closes its pool
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)–With new renovations already begun at the Pulaski YMCA, Interim CEO Chris Ayers says they are temporarily shutting down their pool to further grow the facility. Ayers says the decision needed to be made because financially it was too expensive to leave open, especially when they...
pcpatriot.com
Fatality under investigation in Giles County
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Oct. 5, 2022 shortly after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided and came to rest in the median. The driver of the pickup...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
WDBJ7.com
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
WSLS
Man involved in multi-county manhunt set to appear in court in mid-November
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A man arrested in late August after a multi-county manhunt is set to appear in court in mid-November. As we’ve previously reported, police say 42-year-old Shawn Tolbert was involved in a police chase that began in Botetourt County and ended in a crash in Craig County.
WSLS
Lee Theater Lofts offer affordable housing in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – The Lee Theatre Lofts on Williamson Road have opened for business, bringing life back into a building that’s been vacant for years. “The history of that building is, it goes back to the 1940′s, it was the beautiful Lee Theatre. It was a beautiful part of town, it was a success for a while and then Williamson Road took a dive down,” said Husain Alam, the owner, president and architect of Alam Design Group.
West Virginia man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Giles County
PEARISBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday in Giles County at 2:15 a.m. According to VSP, a tractor-trailer and a Dodge pickup truck collided on eastbound Route 460 at Thomas Drive in the town of Pearisburg when the Dodge truck entered the intersection in front of […]
wfxrtv.com
Franklin Co. Humane Society holding inaugural “Cruise-In for a Cause”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday you can “Cruise-in for a Cause” and maybe even meet your furry best friend at an event in Rocky Mount. The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) is holding its inaugural “Cruise-in for a Cause” event on Saturday October 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Midpoint Chevrolet in Rocky Mount. Organizers say the event will raise funds for the FCHS and feature everything from a live band, adoptable pets, prizes and more.
WSLS
Wythe County woman accused of pointing pistol at deputy receives prison sentence
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Wythe County woman who was accused of pointing a pistol at a deputy back in January of 2022 has learned her fate. On Jan. 28, 2022, 51-year-old Melissa Gail Huffman, of Speedwell, Virginia, reportedly hit an off-duty sheriff deputy’s car and kept on going, according to Mike Jones, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wythe County.
WDBJ7.com
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup collided; the driver of the pickup died at the...
