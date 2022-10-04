ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change speed limit

PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change the speed limit throughout the town. This vote took place on September 6. The town said that staff immediately met with VDOT officials to advise them of this decision and requested that VDOT reduce the speed limit in the county.
Light the Courthouse Pink ceremony is Wednesday, Oct. 12

You are invited to the Light the Courthouse Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Ceremony on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 6:45 p.m. on the lawn of the Stone Courthouse, located at 52 W Main Street, in the town of Pulaski. The ceremony is hosted by Pulaski County.
Locals witness delegate dust-up

Early gives first-hand account of incident between Williams, March. Wren Williams speaks to a crowd of Carroll County Republicans at Contender’s in Hillsville in April of this year. The shove heard round Southwest Virginia has led to assault charges filed against a state delegate hoping to represent Carroll County,...
New rail plan includes Amtrak to New River Valley, but excludes Bristol

A new plan for developing passenger and freight rail infrastructure across Virginia was released last week by Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (or DRPT). The plan includes details for 174 total rail projects totaling $5.8 billion, but leaves out funding for an expansion of Amtrak passenger trains from the New River Valley into Bristol. In an emailed statement to Radio IQ, a spokesperson for DRPT said “There is no funding at this time to support expanding passenger rail to Bristol.”
Pulaski County resuming shut-offs for unpaid water bills

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Service Authority is warning customers that unpaid water bills will soon result in a water cutoff. Water bills that are underpaid for more than 90 days will be cut off later in the month. “The last thing we want to do is...
Pulaski County YMCA temporarily closes its pool

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)–With new renovations already begun at the Pulaski YMCA, Interim CEO Chris Ayers says they are temporarily shutting down their pool to further grow the facility. Ayers says the decision needed to be made because financially it was too expensive to leave open, especially when they...
Fatality under investigation in Giles County

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Oct. 5, 2022 shortly after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided and came to rest in the median. The driver of the pickup...
Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
Lee Theater Lofts offer affordable housing in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – The Lee Theatre Lofts on Williamson Road have opened for business, bringing life back into a building that’s been vacant for years. “The history of that building is, it goes back to the 1940′s, it was the beautiful Lee Theatre. It was a beautiful part of town, it was a success for a while and then Williamson Road took a dive down,” said Husain Alam, the owner, president and architect of Alam Design Group.
Franklin Co. Humane Society holding inaugural “Cruise-In for a Cause”

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday you can “Cruise-in for a Cause” and maybe even meet your furry best friend at an event in Rocky Mount. The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) is holding its inaugural “Cruise-in for a Cause” event on Saturday October 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Midpoint Chevrolet in Rocky Mount. Organizers say the event will raise funds for the FCHS and feature everything from a live band, adoptable pets, prizes and more.
Wythe County woman accused of pointing pistol at deputy receives prison sentence

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Wythe County woman who was accused of pointing a pistol at a deputy back in January of 2022 has learned her fate. On Jan. 28, 2022, 51-year-old Melissa Gail Huffman, of Speedwell, Virginia, reportedly hit an off-duty sheriff deputy’s car and kept on going, according to Mike Jones, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wythe County.
