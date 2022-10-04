The Town Council voted on September 6th to change the speed limit to 35 mph throughout the town. Staff immediately met with VDOT officials to advise them of this decision and requested that VDOT reduce the speed in the county on Rt 11 north and south and Rt 99 as they approach the town limits. VDOT agreed to a speed reduction and will be processing that change hopefully in the near future.

PULASKI, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO