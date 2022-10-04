Read full article on original website
Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment
Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his style now that it’s Geno Smith authoring drives on the field.
‘He’s a Cheat Code’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe
After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout. Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
Broncos' Russell Wilson (shoulder) limited Monday
The Denver Broncos listed quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder) as a limited participant on their Monday injury report for their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. What It Means:. Wilson reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in the final drive of the team's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas...
Seahawks’ Geno Smith Makes NFL History With Nice Week 4 Game
One of the most surprising performances thus far in the 2022 NFL season has been that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had the opportunity to win the starting job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason for a package that included quarterback Drew Lock.
Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Reveals His Status For Thursday Night
On Monday the Denver Broncos surprisingly listed quarterback Russell Wilson on the team's injury report. However, it doesn't sound like Wilson is going to miss Thursday night's game. Wilson revealed this Tuesday that he's "super confident" he will play vs. the Colts on Thursday Night ...
Bailey Zappe: 3 reasonable expectations for the New England Patriots’ new starting QB
To say the New England Patriots‘ start to their season hasn’t gone as planned would be an understatement. Not only
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
'Frustrated' Rams LB Bobby Wagner Breaks Down Hit on Streaking Fan
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner has over 1,400 career tackles, but one that won't show up in the stat sheet will stick with him - and the recipient - for some time.
Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from game 4 win over Detroit
The Seattle Seahawks get back in the win column in what ended up being an offensive explosion from both teams. Not only did the two teams combine to score 93 points but it was a close game. If you read the opponent preview for the game against Detroit you’ll know...
Rashaad Penny (shoulder) misses Seahawks practice
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Penny, who had his shoulders heavily wrapped when he met with media after last week's eruption (17 carries, 151 yards, 2 touchdowns), was only seen working off to the side at Wednesday's practice. The Seahawks might just be managing Penny's reps ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, but his Thursday status should provide more clarity. Rookie second-rounder Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas would likely split backfield duties on Sunday if Penny was unavailable.
Warriors' Draymond Green apologizes for fight with teammate
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice, general manager Bob Myers said. Poole practiced Thursday while Green didn’t, and Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Green will be away from the team again Friday and expects him to return Saturday. NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry said he didn’t know what triggered the issue between Green and Poole and noted “it is possible to get through things like this,” and called it his job not to let it break the team. Kerr praised Poole’s approach during camp.
