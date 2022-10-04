SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice, general manager Bob Myers said. Poole practiced Thursday while Green didn’t, and Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Green will be away from the team again Friday and expects him to return Saturday. NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry said he didn’t know what triggered the issue between Green and Poole and noted “it is possible to get through things like this,” and called it his job not to let it break the team. Kerr praised Poole’s approach during camp.

