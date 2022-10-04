Court of Appeals Grants Pass ruling does not impact Santa Barbara’s public camping policy
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision to remove legal penalties or action for homeless individuals sleeping on public property in the Grants Pass area does not reverse Santa Barbara's municipal code.
Santa Barbara will remain able to prohibit homeless people from "camping" outside at parks or on benches in public areas, while the Grants Pass has removed the legal barrier for occupying public property for shelter.
